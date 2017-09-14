31 garden ideas for the entrance of your home

If you are someone who likes to have a beautiful home, throw in a garden right at the entrance of your home. A garden at the entrance lends an aesthetic appeal any house- big or small. A charming garden, with lawns, plants and flowers gifts you a refined experience. Combine these with stone, wood or other materials to create a beautiful entrance that will be your pride and your neighbour’s envy! You can customize the colours of flowers and other vegetation as per your choice, taste and preferences.

Think out of the box and vary the size of the garden according to the available space. The garden can be a small one, full of shrubs and vegetation. Or, you can go in for a larger garden devoid of any lawn. Install other structures like pergolas in the garden to enhance its looks. You may choose a stoned or tiled path for your garden. Landscaped gardens are popular all over the world. Here, we bring you thirty-one garden ideas that you may like to adopt for the entrance of your home.