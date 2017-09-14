Your browser is out-of-date.

31 garden ideas for the entrance of your home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Dilido Island House-Miami 2, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern garden
If you are someone who likes to have a beautiful home, throw in a garden right at the entrance of your home. A garden at the entrance lends an aesthetic appeal any house- big or small. A charming garden, with lawns, plants and flowers gifts you a refined experience. Combine these with stone, wood or other materials to create a beautiful entrance that will be your pride and your neighbour’s envy! You can customize the colours of flowers and other vegetation as per your choice, taste and preferences.

Think out of the box and vary the size of the garden according to the available space. The garden can be a small one, full of shrubs and vegetation. Or, you can go in for a larger garden devoid of any lawn. Install other structures like pergolas in the garden to enhance its looks. You may choose a stoned or tiled path for your garden. Landscaped gardens are popular all over the world. Here, we bring you thirty-one garden ideas that you may like to adopt for the entrance of your home.

1. Caricature in large stones with glass in the garden, with flowering flowerbeds placed under the panes.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

2. Garden with granite floor and delicate, colourful flowers.

Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG Classic style walls & floors
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

3. Stone path in the garden, wide enough, along with green shrubs and shades of colour.

homify Tropical style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Garden with plump stones and green foliage, along with stairs

5. A modern entrance with light design and green lawn.

Perspectiva noturna Santos Arquitetura Minimalist houses
Santos Arquitetura

Perspectiva noturna

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

6. A garden with light rocks placed on green lawn, along with light rocks.

Projeto Paisagístico atualização de layout, STUDIO ROCHA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN DE INTERIORES STUDIO ROCHA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN DE INTERIORES Modern garden
STUDIO ROCHA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN DE INTERIORES

STUDIO ROCHA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN DE INTERIORES
STUDIO ROCHA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN DE INTERIORES
STUDIO ROCHA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN DE INTERIORES


7. Discreet plants in minimalist garden with stone bed.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Windows & doors Windows
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

8. White and green shrubs along the wall in the garden

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Rustic garden with cactus and a small garden on one side.

Casa en Barrio Cerrado, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Rustic style windows & doors Solid Wood Brown
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

10. Wooden pergola in the garden with stone walls and low floor

Casa WW , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

11. Green foliage with brick flower beds in the garden.

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

12. Romantic garden with green colour shades, delicate in nature.

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

13. White stone path highlighting the lawn and plants in it

Residencial em Condominio , Habitat arquitetura Habitat arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Habitat arquitetura

Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

14. An essence of country air with profusion of flowers and plants at the entrance

Kunst- und Staudengarten, Münster, Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Eclectic style garden
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur

Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur

15. Lovely garden with clay vases with rows of cypresses.

Casa Térrea, Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura Modern houses
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

16. Bright garden with coloured shrubs by the path.

Dilido Island House-Miami 2, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern garden
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

17. Sinuous shapes in the path in the lawn create movement.

Casa Barra 01, GEA Arquitetura GEA Arquitetura Tropical style houses
GEA Arquitetura

GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura

18. A small tank goes well with a large entrance garden

Residência SA - Ilhabela, SP, Gil Fialho Paisagismo Gil Fialho Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Gil Fialho Paisagismo

Gil Fialho Paisagismo
Gil Fialho Paisagismo
Gil Fialho Paisagismo

19. Small garden with various colours to match the green lawn.

RESIDENCIA CLUB DE GOLF LA HACIENDA, CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) Modern garden
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

20. Stone blocks and inter-cage grass creating delicate designs with concrete.

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern garden
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

21. Gardens with clear walls and dark green shrubs look beautiful.

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

22. Vertical gardens with varied colours are suitable for entrances.

Jardines Verticales, HUICHOL HUICHOL Modern houses
HUICHOL

HUICHOL
HUICHOL
HUICHOL

23. Vertical garden with a rustic stone floor.

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

24. Blend original trails of stone with flowering plants.

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Pergola with hanging plants above wooden and stone path.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

26. Garden with concrete pergola and bright-coloured plants at the entrance of the house.

Paisagismo moderno para uma fazenda, Studio² Studio² Modern garden
Studio²

Studio²
Studio²
Studio²

27. Pergolas with green shrubs and natural materials adds prominence to the entrance.

homify Minimalist style garden Bamboo
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Inclined gardens with stairs look great at the entrance.

Paisagismo de Guapi, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Country style garden
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

29. Garden with hardwood and tall trees look beautiful.

Amendoeiras Alta, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Modern garden
Lanza Arquitetos

Amendoeiras Alta

Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos

30. Combine your architecture with a single tree to create a good impact.

Residência - Diário de Obra, Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo Modern garden
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo

Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo
Rafaela Novaes Paisagismo

31. White flowers, with dense plants protect the privacy of homes if they are planted in the garden at the entrance of your home.

Jardim dos Pampas, Hanazaki Paisagismo Hanazaki Paisagismo Modern garden
Hanazaki Paisagismo

Hanazaki Paisagismo
Hanazaki Paisagismo
Hanazaki Paisagismo

Also check out 8 outstanding garden fountain ideas here.

A beautiful family home in Hyderabad
These were 31 ingenious ideas to give the entrance of your house a new and refreshed look by adding a simple yet elegant garden. Which of them, is ...


