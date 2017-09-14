6 colours suitable for the bedroom walls

The bedroom is a space in the house where you spend the most time. Thus, a beautiful design and attractive bedroom wall colour are a must in this room. While some colours are suitable for all the four walls, others serve better as highlights on a single wall where they can create an eye-catching element. For an individual and stunning design, unusual colours can be used to create an appealing ambience. When it comes to wall colours, bedrooms also benefit from soft and delicate tones with their subtle nuances that provide a relaxed ambiance and are a nice alternative to the common white on the walls. Wall colours in the bedroom can be combined perfectly with other accessories to create an elegant interior design. Today, we share a few ideas to help you to decide which colour for the bedroom.
The colour red has been in people’s lives for many centuries. It was the first colour used for cave painting. From the perspective of colour psychology, red is associated with life energy and also stands for heat, making it a wonderful choice for a bedroom wall colour. Red is also a lucky colour, with which entrance doors were painted to prevent the entry of diseases and evil spirits. To this day, in Eastern European and Asian countries, red is of importance as a symbol of happiness, and accessories in the colour are worn as protection. Noble and vibrant at the same time, copper red is a shade that combines the elegant brown sheen of the metal with the fiery glow of a powerful red. In the bedroom, this colour can be complemented perfectly with wooden accessories. The combination with furniture or accessories in subtle, clear grey is particularly modern, while with candlesticks, lamps or similar gold, silver or copper accessories, the look is very luxurious. Together with a copper red wall in the bedroom, they create a royal ambience that invites you to linger and feel pampered.
Black has been a fashionable colour for ages, but the elegant colour does a lot more on bedroom walls. It stands for classic elegance, and always matches or can be combined perfectly with other shades. Particularly interesting is the interplay of black and white in rooms, as you can use them to create outstanding accents and contrasts. This image is proof of the effectiveness of black as a bedroom wall colour. It can be combined with all other colours, and thus enables you to create a whole new look. The interaction with red is effective, while black and violet is a particularly mysterious combination. Accessories in gold or silver along with black walls in the bedroom create an exclusive and regal ambience. The beauty and practicality of black never go out of fashion. In some cultures, black has more positive connotations than in others. For instance, in India, black is believed to protect from the ’evil eye”.
In the bedroom, lime green can be used for its natural elegance that is simultaneously casual and relaxed. In general, for wall colour, bedrooms in green are recommended, because the colour has a soothing effect on the mind. Since the colour is blended from blue, yellow and white, different shades can be created. Green symbolizes youth and freshness, as well as the spring, and until the Middle Ages, it was also the symbolic colour of love. In the wild, green is associated with paradise because it reflects the lush green of life-giving oases. Using an appealing, delicate colour like lime green as the bedroom wall colour can bring a stylish vintage charm, especially when it is combined with earthy wood tones and breezy white. This green tone can also be used together with accessories in complementing pastel tones such as a delicate yellow, pink or light blue.
The colour taupe is available in different shades. The base uses a dark grey, which is mixed with brown. It can be mixed with warm colours such as red to create gradations such as purple, beige or even mauve. The best feature of this colour is that it combines the coolness of grey with the earthy radiance of the brown to present an elegant bedroom wall colour. A special advantage of taupe is that it combines well with contrasting colours like a strong red or a clear white. Additionally, the use of bright shades to interplay with taupe, can help to freshen up the ambiance, while maintaining a cosy and classic elegance. It’s all a matter of exclusive colour choice. The walls of the bedrooms should be luxurious, one-of-a-kind, creating a refined yet relaxed ambience.
If you are unsure about using taupe, you can get help from a professional.
The colour gold stands for splendour. Its importance stems from the fact that it is associated with the precious metal gold, whose brilliance has fascinated people. Wealth and an elegant life are always linked to the possession of gold. It is also the colour of the sun. Bedroom walls in this colour create a unique eye-catching highlight, which inspires a magnificent ambiance and can be combined in a variety of ways. Gold-coloured walls together with white or cream appear particularly classy, and yet airy. A combination of gold with cool and clear colours such as a navy blue, a fresh turquoise or a delicate green tone is unusual and stylish. When combined with violet the effect is mysterious, while a combination of bright red and shining gold is considered powerful as both colours stand for vitality and symbolize power. Gold is sunny, cheerful and elegant. It can work well as a bedroom wall colour, especially when complemented with yellow or gold accessories.
Violet is known for its elegance, beauty and charm, because it is blended from the warm tones of red and cool blue. This allows many different shades of violet to be created, which makes it a versatile colour that is suitable as bedroom wall colour. In colour psychology, violet has an unusual interpretation because it connects two opposites – the calm blue, which is associated with the intellect and the mind, with bright red that is lively, represents sensuality and the emotional world. This unique characteristic makes violet suitable for the bedroom walls. Since it is not a colour that is used very frequently in interior design, it gives the walls unique flair. Violet walls in combination with metallic accessories, such as golden bowls or silver candlesticks, creates a particularly classy and luxurious ambiance. It can also be combined with white or black to bring an elegant outcome.
For more tips on which colour is right for your rooms, see The importance of colour.