A classy 3-storey family home in Faridabad

For those who believe a home is where you pour your heart and soul into, this home defines elegant living. This prestigious 3 floor residential villa in Faridabad is designed by Srijan Homes Interior Designers and Decorators. Every inch of the property is designed to reflect taste and luxury. The home owners can be proud of the aesthetics that reflect their attitude of fine living in a spacious and beautiful setting. This home has all modern amenities while retaining a traditional charm in the interiors.
The living room has a luxurious L-shaped sofa setting in a warm brown colour tone. The entire room is showcased in browns with streaks of gold and the elegant lighting adds to the effect. A crystal chandelier provides an added touch of elegance. The entertainment unit is traditional in design and some well curated pieces of art adorn the shelves. The wall paper behind the entertainment unit matches the colour tone of the room and gives it a regal air.
This view of the living-cum-dining area focuses on the warm recessed lighting and the art on the walls. An elegant crockery shelf lines the wall of the dining area. The simple 6 seat square dining table with high back chairs matches the living room furniture providing a continuity to the space.
An accent wall in the living-cum-dining area is achieved with wall paper matching the colour scheme of the furniture and adding another elegant touch. This wall serves as an apt background for the Gansha painting hung on it. Recessed shelves house attractive pieces of art. The compact open kitchen with white marble top platform can also be seen.
This view of the room gives a full look of the L-shaped sofa with its set of luxurious cushions. We can also see how the art work, the accent wall, the dining table and the ceiling lights all blend together to give an unmatched look of elegance to this room.
This aerial view of the living-cum-dining area and the kitchen beside it gives a great idea of how space is utilised to maximum effect in the premium living space.
