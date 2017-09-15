A stylish flat with 3 bedrooms and study in Faridabad

Transforming a house into a personal living space that you can truly call home involves a lot of imagination, involvement and flair. With the right use of material, colour and functional elements you can truly elevate an apartment into something you would be proud to call your own. This apartment in Faridabad, designed by Srijan Homes Interior Designers and Decorators incorporates some fantastic ideas to brighten up your home. It is a practical home with splashes of colour and interesting use of wooden accents that leave a stamp of good taste.
Counter space is freed up by housing the OTG and microwave in a sturdy, space-saving cabinet. The fridge is placed right next to the gadget unit so that one can freely move about in the rest of the kitchen. An additional wooden surface provided at the end of the platform can serve as a coffee table or a work space for kneading dough or chopping.
Any home maker or cooking enthusiast would love to see so much counter space and storage ideas in a kitchen. The granite counter top is functional and elegant. What is outstanding about this kitchen is the usage of both overhead and below-the-counter cabinets in varying dimensions where can safely put away just about anything.
Rather than have a plain ceiling, the kitchen is also provided with a false ceiling with embedded lights that really brighten up the space. The wall tiles in multi-colours adds a playful element to the otherwise formal looking space.
This is a playful, vibrant study suited to young imaginative minds. The ceiling itself is a sci-fi dream with pop colours. The wardrobe and work table are also in keeping with the theme.
This room has a unique signature that come across from the use of a patterned wallpaper for the accent wall, plush head board, wooden ceiling accents, the refreshing blue recessed lighting and warm lights embedded on wooden panels.
Light wood panels that contrast with the dark wood on the ceiling adds a modern touch to the room. The entertainment unit and work station fit snugly into the wall across from the bed. A handsome cabinet is provided by the dressing table that is both functional and eye catching.
The wardrobe in the corner is striking for its design. One very attractive feature of the room is the low seating provided by the large windows that is great for relaxing in with a book while enjoying the sights outside and warm natural lighting.
