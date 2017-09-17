15 amazing ideas for small bedrooms

Distraction is also a good tactic for small bedrooms. We can simply paint one of the main walls in a strong colour and design it with a print, sticker or photo. Such a wall complements the other neutral walls and distracts from the size of the room. Our tip: use the colour only on one wall or side. Otherwise, the dark tone will have a negative effect and make the space appear darker and smaller.

