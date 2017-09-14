Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A dream home in Lucknow

Justwords Justwords
homify Roof
Loading admin actions …

Love at first sight is something that will definitely go through your mind after we finish taking a tour of this truly splendid apartment designed by M/S Genesis, architects based in Lucknow. An apartment that is turned into such a luxurious space is quite uncommon. However, these designers have managed to accomplish just that with careful planning, design and a strategy to place objects in the house that stand out. Of particular note in this house is the strategic use of lighting, whether it is wall-mounted, concealed in the ceiling or just a hanging lamp. Let’s take a look.

​The grand entrance

homify Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Homeowners generally tend to avoid using bright colors in the interiors, but these designers have found a novel way to incorporate electric blue in the décor. Once we enter, we see the living area and the dining area. The partition between them is not just any wall. The artistic rods and the electric blue sheet capture our attention immediately. Not only that, we see that the living area is simple and yet the wall that uses stone, the simple rug and the charming side table are all positioned cleverly.

​A family that chats together

homify Asian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Moving further, we see the dark and mysterious family living room. We love the low lighting and the wall panels that decorate the entire space. Subtle lighting placed in the wall itself highlights all the right spaces in the room. The wall to ceiling wood panels and the artistic wall separator compliment the dark decor. This is the perfect room to hold family meetings.

​The entertainment room

homify Roof
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here is another space for the family to sit and spend time together. The TV room has been kept separate to make sure entertainment and conversation don’t mix. We love the ceiling lights that are like rivulets of golden liquid running across. The backdrop of the room is an artistic wall. With a view like that and sofas that make us want to sit all day, who wouldn’t love watching TV here?

​For the spirit connoisseur

homify Asian style wine cellar
homify

homify
homify
homify

The homeowners specially requested for the bar area because they love entertaining friends and family. The designers have gone all out with the stylish wine racks on the walls and on the platform behind the bar. The onyx bar can rival a restaurant’s bar for sure. The hanging lamp and the extra lighting give us the feeling that this would be a great place to have a party.

​Relaxation at the end

homify Asian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is fitting that we end our tour in the stunning bedroom. The wooden flooring is a clever touch. It almost makes one feel like they have checked into a hotel. The TV wall features a golden decal that is perfect for this interior décor. Each element has been hand picked, examined and then placed to enhance the look the room. The glass wardrobe doors on the left are unique and not your boring old pull out doors. The concealed lights in the ceiling also give this room a homely yet elegant feeling.

Take a look at another home tour for more inspiring ideas - Bright, inviting and unique: A home in Jodhpur that is impressive at first sight

18 pictures of u-shaped kitchens for Indian homes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks