A dream home in Lucknow

Love at first sight is something that will definitely go through your mind after we finish taking a tour of this truly splendid apartment designed by M/S Genesis, architects based in Lucknow. An apartment that is turned into such a luxurious space is quite uncommon. However, these designers have managed to accomplish just that with careful planning, design and a strategy to place objects in the house that stand out. Of particular note in this house is the strategic use of lighting, whether it is wall-mounted, concealed in the ceiling or just a hanging lamp. Let’s take a look.
Homeowners generally tend to avoid using bright colors in the interiors, but these designers have found a novel way to incorporate electric blue in the décor. Once we enter, we see the living area and the dining area. The partition between them is not just any wall. The artistic rods and the electric blue sheet capture our attention immediately. Not only that, we see that the living area is simple and yet the wall that uses stone, the simple rug and the charming side table are all positioned cleverly.
Moving further, we see the dark and mysterious family living room. We love the low lighting and the wall panels that decorate the entire space. Subtle lighting placed in the wall itself highlights all the right spaces in the room. The wall to ceiling wood panels and the artistic wall separator compliment the dark decor. This is the perfect room to hold family meetings.
Here is another space for the family to sit and spend time together. The TV room has been kept separate to make sure entertainment and conversation don’t mix. We love the ceiling lights that are like rivulets of golden liquid running across. The backdrop of the room is an artistic wall. With a view like that and sofas that make us want to sit all day, who wouldn’t love watching TV here?
The homeowners specially requested for the bar area because they love entertaining friends and family. The designers have gone all out with the stylish wine racks on the walls and on the platform behind the bar. The onyx bar can rival a restaurant’s bar for sure. The hanging lamp and the extra lighting give us the feeling that this would be a great place to have a party.
It is fitting that we end our tour in the stunning bedroom. The wooden flooring is a clever touch. It almost makes one feel like they have checked into a hotel. The TV wall features a golden decal that is perfect for this interior décor. Each element has been hand picked, examined and then placed to enhance the look the room. The glass wardrobe doors on the left are unique and not your boring old pull out doors. The concealed lights in the ceiling also give this room a homely yet elegant feeling.
