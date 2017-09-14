A home in Jodhpur that is impressive at first sight

Lastly, we come to the guest bedroom. You would think a guest bedroom is usually simple, but it is not the case with this home. They wanted to create a guest room that is inviting and just as opulent as the rest of the house. The designers have therefore used a beautiful wallpaper to add something extra to the room. The designer headboard is also quite different but matches well with the rest of the simple furniture in the room. The designers have achieved the perfect balance of simplistic and elegant in the guest room as well.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at - A luxurious and modern apartment in Mumbai