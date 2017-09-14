A home in Jodhpur that is impressive at first sight

Designing a home that the client falls in love with is a tough task. But Maa Architects & Interior Designers have not only achieved this goal but surpassed it as well. Architects based in Jodhpur, this firm designed the lavish home of Sunita Ji Bherwani. Let’s walk through the home and experience luxury.
This home is anything but ordinary. The double ceiling is incorporated into the design to give it a grand a look. As you can see, there are not many fancy elements populating this home. Everything is elegant and classy. The double ceiling features a glass balcony above and a textured POP ceiling below.
The entrance into the home is a glimpse into what awaits us. The beautiful wall décor is a work of art. Wood has been cut and placed to create a beautiful effect. The strategic lighting in the wooden sculpture truly brings out the texture and color of the wood. Once you walk in through those doors, it seems truly special.
The designers have created a space that is stylish and comfortable and yet not too fancy. They have focused on adding elements to the room that elevate it, instead of crowding it. The simple beige sofas are plush and cosy. A glass and wooden table has been placed in the center. The partition between the living room and the rest of the house is beautiful! White shelves that hold mini figurines punctuate the wooden rods.
The kitchen is designed keeping in mind the overall theme of the house. The overall design is quite neat and subtle. Instead of using just wood everywhere, the designers have incorporated white and slate grey cabinets in the entire kitchen. The countertop is sleek black granite that matches perfectly with the stainless steel appliances.
The master bedroom is designed to make sure that it is not too overwhelming. The wall behind the bed uses different décor elements to create a cohesive designer wall. Leather, wood and textured wallpaper all give it a unique look.
This bedroom was decorated keeping in mind that the younger generation likes bright colors. The white and purple theme is very different from the rest of the house but looks beautiful. Simple cabinets, a study table, and a white leather headboard are placed strategically throughout the room to create a fun space.
Lastly, we come to the guest bedroom. You would think a guest bedroom is usually simple, but it is not the case with this home. They wanted to create a guest room that is inviting and just as opulent as the rest of the house. The designers have therefore used a beautiful wallpaper to add something extra to the room. The designer headboard is also quite different but matches well with the rest of the simple furniture in the room. The designers have achieved the perfect balance of simplistic and elegant in the guest room as well.
