20 closet ideas for small bedrooms

When pressed for space, one tends to compromise on furniture and decor that might occupy more than one can accommodate. Rather than cut out on vital decor that your home is in need of, you could opt for some of the ideas mentioned in this ideabook.
Closets, on most occasions, find their way to the bedroom. To prevent them from taking up too much space, it is best you opt for sliding doors. Sliding doors with mirrors atop are simply the icing on the cake!
Drapes can come into play at times when you don't want to reveal too much of your closet. This could work two ways- either you keep everything in your closet secluded by drawing the drapes or keep some part of it under wraps while exposing the other.
Mirrors work exceptionally well in smaller areas as they tend to accentuate the space made available to you. Mirrored doors have a nice classy finish especially when teamed up with lights.
Rather than having closets take up your bedroom space, you can have them take some up on the way to the bedroom, like in the hallway. Add in some mirrors in and you have for yourself the perfect dressing room.
Want to make the closet of your dreams a reality? This walk in closet lets you do just that. All you need and more, right where you need it to be. You deserve some luxury, don't you think?
Make the most of your attic by turning it into your very own closet. Though you might not exactly end up with a symmetrical closet, you do end up with a closet and if a closet is what you need, then this works just fine.
If you have an office at home, you can plan to include a closet in it as well. This serves multiple purposes depending on your needs. It also ups the overall look of your room by making the area seem more organized.
If you're looking for an office and can't seem to find the space, then an office in a closet you can find. It's compact, petite and cozy.
A closet in a bathroom might sound absurd to most people but in some homes this is fast becoming! It would be a whole lot easier to change in your bathroom right after a shower wouldn't it?
A closet well spread out can help you keep your things organized and in place. If space permits, you can also sneek a dressing table in.
Take advantage of the walls in your bedroom so that you can create a cabinet that is tailor made for you. This way you don't need to set aside separate space for your closet.
For narrow closets, you can accessorize with something as simple as knobs. They can be used to hang your coats to stoles on too which can incidentally also be used as units of decoration if you choose.
Wouldn't it be great to have a closet in the laundry room? This way all the dirty laundry can immediately be taken care of and vice versa.
Closets under the staircase leave you with plenty space in your bedrooms. In most cases the space under the staircase is not fully utilized, but with this neat little idea you can use every inch of space!
Here's a more organized closet, pretty much where the previous point left us. If you can neatly demarcate the space beneath the staircase, then you can organize all your belongings just like this image.
The best thing about small spaces is that you can neatly divide the area into neat little compartments. This lets you find all your belongings when you need them.
Nice bright colors can work wonders on your closet especially if you grapple with space constraints. Bright colors tend to make the room look larger, if that's what you want to capture.
For a modern look, you can choose a contrast of colors such as black and red. Finish off with decor such as this to add hint of modernism to your home.
Details can make all the difference in the world. Add in some lighting to your closet to up the ante a bit. To finish off, choose a brilliant pop of color against a white backdrop.