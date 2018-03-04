20 modern and sensational small bathrooms

It is not always possible to have a spacious bathroom in our home. This makes it all the more difficult for you to find the perfect design to decorate your space and make it look beautiful. For this reason we have created an ideabook that will show you how you can decorate your bathroom with the help of different colours, materials and design. It will also allow you to utilise the space to the fullest and convert it into a fully functional room.
This entire bathroom has been lined with gray tiles which makes the white sanitaryware stand out. Apart from this, the wooden sink counter gives it a natural finish.
The use of the colour blue makes this room feel more relaxing. Also, by placing lights behind the mirror the bathroom appears to look brighter.
This is an unusual example where the bathroom has been decorated with blue wallpaper. It makes the space look more classy and interesting.
The use of dark gray within this bathroom allows every fixture along with the wooden floor to work for itself.
This picture is another example of how you can harmoniously decorate your bathroom. With the help of contrasting colours and a large mirror the space can look more open.
Another option that you might want to try for beautifying your bathroom is printed wall tiles. These are available in various designs giving you a wide range of selection.
By placing all the sanitary-ware on the same wall, this narrow bathroom was not only made to look amazing, but also more spacious.
Keeping the interiors of your bathroom completely white can also give you an illusion of space.
The highlight of this bathroom is the curved sink counter which gives it a designer look.
Reusing old wood to create customised counter or storage within your bathroom can also make it look great.
If you do not want a lot of colour in your bathroom then adding a single accent piece can be the perfect option.
The use of transparent glass to create a shower cabin gives this bathroom a modern touch.
If you want a more rustic looking bathroom then using gray cement and natural wood is an excellent option.
Giving your bathroom a mosaic finish can also make it look sophisticated.
Adding colour to your bathroom in the form of accessories can be one of the simplest ways of making the space look amazing.
By adding printed tiles only in the shower cabin the designer was able to create a focal wall within this small bathroom.
The use of vertical stripes on the wall along with a natural wood floor give this bathroom a luxurious look.
By creating a continuing storage cabinet the designer was able to make this bathroom look larger.
One can also create a concealed storage cabinet to place their washing machine within the bathroom.
If you want a warm and cozy bathroom then using natural wood is a must.
