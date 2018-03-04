Your browser is out-of-date.

20 modern and sensational small bathrooms

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
It is not always possible to have a spacious bathroom in our home. This makes it all the more difficult for you to find the perfect design to decorate your space and make it look beautiful. For this reason we have created an ideabook that will show you how you can decorate your bathroom with the help of different colours, materials and design. It will also allow you to utilise the space to the fullest and convert it into a fully functional room.

1. Gray with wood detailing

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimalist bathroom
This entire bathroom has been lined with gray tiles which makes the white sanitaryware stand out. Apart from this, the wooden sink counter gives it a natural finish.

2. Pastel blue

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern bathroom
The use of the colour blue makes this room feel more relaxing. Also, by placing lights behind the mirror the bathroom appears to look brighter.

3. Wallpaper

NEAR Architecture, San Paolo, Rome, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Modern bathroom Turquoise
This is an unusual example where the bathroom has been decorated with blue wallpaper. It makes the space look more classy and interesting.

4. Dark gray

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern bathroom
The use of dark gray within this bathroom allows every fixture along with the wooden floor to work for itself.

5. Harmonious look

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella Modern bathroom
This picture is another example of how you can harmoniously decorate your bathroom. With the help of contrasting colours and a large mirror the space can look more open.

6. Printed tiles

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style bathroom
Another option that you might want to try for beautifying your bathroom is printed wall tiles. These are available in various designs giving you a wide range of selection.


7. Narrow bathrooms

abitazione privata, Bologna, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Scandinavian style bathroom
By placing all the sanitary-ware on the same wall, this narrow bathroom was not only made to look amazing, but also more spacious.

8. White interior

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style bathroom Concrete White
Keeping the interiors of your bathroom completely white can also give you an illusion of space.

9. Sink counter

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist bathroom
The highlight of this bathroom is the curved sink counter which gives it a designer look.

10. Reusing wood

Ristrutturazione di un appartamento sul lungomare di San Vincenzo (LI), mc2 architettura mc2 architettura Mediterranean style bathroom
Reusing old wood to create customised counter or storage within your bathroom can also make it look great.

11. Accent pieces

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bathroom
If you do not want a lot of colour in your bathroom then adding a single accent piece can be the perfect option.

12. Transparent glass

Casa Amalasunta, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathroom
The use of transparent glass to create a shower cabin gives this bathroom a modern touch.

13. Rustic bathroom

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist bathroom Marble
If you want a more rustic looking bathroom then using gray cement and natural wood is an excellent option.

14. Mosaic finish

villetta unifamiliare in periferia di milano, BIANCOACOLORI BIANCOACOLORI Modern bathroom
Giving your bathroom a mosaic finish can also make it look sophisticated.

15. Accessories

Für Meeresliebhaber: Bodengleiche Walk-In-Dusche mit integriertem Aquarium - Hans Schramm GmbH & Co. KG., HEIMWOHL GmbH HEIMWOHL GmbH Modern bathroom
Adding colour to your bathroom in the form of accessories can be one of the simplest ways of making the space look amazing.

16. Focal wall

Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern bathroom
By adding printed tiles only in the shower cabin the designer was able to create a focal wall within this small bathroom.

17. Grand interior

CASA PRIVATA - AT01, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern bathroom
The use of vertical stripes on the wall along with a natural wood floor give this bathroom a luxurious look.

18. Creative storage

Trastevere House, Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Minimalist bathroom
By creating a continuing storage cabinet the designer was able to make this bathroom look larger.

19. Concealed storage

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern bathroom
One can also create a concealed storage cabinet to place their washing machine within the bathroom.

20. Using wood

Una casa per tornare a vivere in montagna, Architettura & Urbanistica Architetto Dario Benetti Architettura & Urbanistica Architetto Dario Benetti Modern bathroom
If you want a warm and cozy bathroom then using natural wood is a must.

