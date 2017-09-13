8 tips on how to save energy with air-conditioning

Once you zero in on the type of AC you need, it will be easy to gauge the price you have to pay and if it will suit your budget. While an energy-saving model might cost a bit more in the beginning, but save on energy bills in the future, an inexpensive model might result in higher electricity bills later. A split air conditioner might range from Rs. 14,500 to Rs. 36,000 on average, but the price doesn’t cover installation and maintenance charges. So, take a look at how much maintenance will be required and where the AC will be positioned, before your purchase.

You can consider portable air conditioners too, if you don’t wish to spend much on maintenance. They can start from Rs. 14,500 upwards and the price will also depend on how much cooling the AC can offer and if it can produce hot air when needed.