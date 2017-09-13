A 3BHK apartment in Bangalore

It is not always easy to turn a space into a cozy home that is extremely inviting. But the interior designers and decorators at Benchamark Designs, have done a fantastic job for this 3 BHK apartment in Marathahalli. A down to earth look, combined with rustic furniture pieces that are also modern has created the perfect home. Let’s walk through the apartment.
All we want in a kitchen is that it is functional and utilitarian. The designers have created a kitchen that ticks both the boxes. Spacious yet well-equipped, this is a dream kitchen for sure. Simple wood paneling on the cabinets and a coat of white on the cabinet drawers keeps up with the décor theme. The backsplash offers an interesting break from the plan colors in the rest of the kitchen.
The lack of ornate elements in a room does not mean it is not stylish. Using simple yet stylish elements, the designer has completely changed the look of the living room. The white and wood cabinets are perfectly placed throughout the room to make sure there is enough free space and enough storage space. The chic white sofas are peppered with colorful throw pillows. To make sure the room doesn’t look too crowded, only one wall is adorned with wallpaper.
When looking at the kitchen from this angle, you definitely cannot miss the double window that allows sunlight on the countertop. Natural light is a must in any kitchen. There is a long cabinet on one side, which is especially useful for storing crockery.
The dining area is spacious enough to host parties at home. The small window provides natural light so this is a perfect spot for brunch as well. A simple wooden showcase is placed in the area to highlight photographs. But see how the yellow wallpaper is used to separate the wooden frame from the wall? Now that’s what we call a smart idea!
The room is been decorated quite simply. And yet, there is nothing lacking in the design or placement of furniture. A desk has been placed by the window, which is the perfect position to sit and study or to read a book. The wardrobe is entirely wooden, with a delicate design on the top. The overall effect of the room is not jazzy, but quite calming.
Lastly, we come to the bedroom. The designers have stayed true to the wooden theme throughout the house, so why should this room be an exception? Instead of the usual door, the designers have chosen to use sliding closet doors. The closet takes up the entire length of the room, so there is a ton of space for storing everything. The TV cabinet is simple and effective, so you can store all your favorite CDs and electronic manuals here.
