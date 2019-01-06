A Bangalore home with stylish interiors and accent walls and ceilings

There is an intriguing simplicity to this stylish apartment – on the one hand there is a minimal of clutter and spaces are allowed to flow freely; on the other hand interesting accents are provided on the wall and ceilings so that it would not fit the description of ‘minimalistic’. That is what is interesting about this Anand Apartments home designed by Décor Dreams Interior Designers and Decorators in Bangalore. There is a positive vibe that fills the predominantly white home and this is achieved by the minimal use of furniture and the use of concealed lights that brighten every nook and cranny of the living space.
When you want your home to be stylish without compromising on space, the best place to turn to is your walls and ceilings. In this living room for instance, the wall is brightened up with a tree decal that instantly transforms it from plain to cheerful. The concept of ceilings as plain flat surfaces is also undergoing a change with artistic uses of false ceilings and concealed or recessed lighting. Both are used to great advantage in this living room.
This view of the living room focuses on the unique use of shelves and colours to brighten up the room. The unique glass shelves hold interesting curios. The TV is mounted on a yellow accent wall that stands out in the otherwise stark room with its white sofa and walls. The TV unit is also transformed into a cheerful display area for curios and a marble statue instead of just housing gadgets and remotes. Concealed lighting is used to add warmth to this area too.
Who says furniture has to be dark and boring? Here a cheerful yellow makes the wardrobe distinctive. The design of the wardrobe and the dressing area behind it is also cleverly intended to make the most of the available space without taking up and inch more than necessary. The wall hanging adds another unexpected splash of colour to the room.
A dark beige accent walls lends a formal look to this bedroom which is kept strikingly stark. The only embellishments here are the recessed lights in the false ceiling. The unusual wall art is another striking feature of this room.
The plain white and grey doors of this wardrobe can almost pass for another accent wall, seemingly blending right in with the rest of the room. The ceiling design with recessed lighting provides warmth and character.
