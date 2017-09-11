A Mumbai home that will warm your heart

The urban chic population wants a home that is well-designed and styled to show good taste. Flashy colors, showy art pieces and too bright furniture is not a style that works anymore. The interior designers and decorators from Vinayak Interior have done a fantastic job with this 3 BHK residence located in Vasant Oasis, Mumbai. They have consistently used wood in the furniture throughout the home, which looks elegant and classy, especially since it is dark wood.
Let’s take a walk through this beautiful home.
With apartments, there is usually not much room for a huge foyer. The entryway is usually narrow and it becomes the designer’s job to make sure it is decorated and illuminated just right. With this home, the designers have done a great job. To avoid too much noise, they have stuck to installing simple wood pieces on one side of the passage. There’s a long shelf, which allows space for decorative items and a cabinet that is perfect for storing shoes and umbrellas.
The living area is furnished tastefully. The hues are muted and that creates a very calming effect. The ceiling lights are positioned above the TV, which highlights just that area effectively. We love the blue sofas because they add a splash of color, but do not disturb the earthy hued color pallet of the entire home. A wooden cabinet below the TV is perfect to store all your DVDs, DVD player and other electronics.
Perfect lighting is a must, especially when there aren’t too many windows for the natural light to come in. The multi-color ceiling lamps are placed right above the dining table to provide a proper amount of light. Of course, the matching table and the suede upholstered chairs fit right into this décor theme.
There is a charm to using muted colors inside a home, simply because not every is attuned to bright colors. The six-seater dining table is placed in a separate area that is right beyond the entry hallway. Looking at this picture, we see how the designers have chosen to use floor tiles that provide the effect of marble. Using tiles that create such effects is actually a great idea, especially if you are on a budget but do not want to compromise on style.
Our last stop is the bedroom. As we saw in the rest of the house, the designers have kept it simple and minimal. There is no over the top decoration, no flashy headboard or décor items to disturb the bedroom’s layout. A wall-mounted shelf provides ample space to display photos and other items. The bed is at a lower height than usual, which might be preferable to some homeowners. The dim lighting is perfect for a bedroom. And with a full-length mirror right in the bedroom, there is absolutely no need to go to the bathroom to check out your outfit!
For more inspiring ideas, take a look at - A luxurious home in Greater Kailash, New Delhi