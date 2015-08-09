Efficient food storage can save kitchen space, avoid clutter, and prevent food from being wasted. Just chucking all the food into the fridge seems easy, but sometimes a lot of food is wasted this way because you simply don't realise how much food you actually have in your kitchen. So some vegetables at the bottom of the fridge end up getting rotten because you've forgotten that it was there in the first place. And of course there's never enough space in the fridge because everything is stuffed in there. These modern food storage ideas will help you organise the way you store food, free up more space, and help to avoid food wastage and unnecessary clutter in the kitchen.
Friday Project, designers in Amsterdam and Italy have created multiple food storage options creatively with just this one simple kitchen rack. There is a special tray to store eggs, and drawers with multiple compartments, storage boxes, and a brilliant magnetic storage feature.
They also have some other interesting and clever designs for furniture such as stools that can easily be stacked one on top of the other to create shelves.
So you've just done a big shopping, and then realise that there's not enough space in your fridge to store everything. Before you think of buying a bigger fridge, consider this simple food storage idea. Maybe storing some vegetables in a box is the simpler solution?
Every kitchen definitely needs a simple box like this to store vegetables like onions, garlic, potatoes and other vegetables that don't really need to be in the fridge. Isn't it weird that most kitchen designers haven't thought about such a simple and necessary idea?
The magnetic feature of this imaginative kitchen storage rack helps to make more space for storing jars of sugar, salt and other food items. Storing glass jars in this way may also prevent time consuming and messy accidents. If you simply leave the glass jars on the shelf, there is a chance that it might fall and break while you're reaching for something in a hurry. This magnetic storage feature will keep your glass jars safe and easily reachable at the same time.
Wouldn't be ideal to just open up a kitchen cabinet and find all the spices and herbs that you need right there in front of you? Well it's possible with this kitchen cabinet, and it also keeps all the food products out of sight, yet easily reachable. Now there's no more excuse for unfinished food packets lying around the kitchen.
Maximizing storage space can be secretively done with this hidden food storage cabinet. Placed in a corner of the kitchen, this cabinet slides in and out smoothly and is easily reached, while also avoiding clutter in the kitchen. Cooking will be faster and smoother when food storage is organised efficiently like this.
