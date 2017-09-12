Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ideas for a small kitchen with counters

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Kitchens are chaotic places as the whole family comes together here to cook, eat and drink or simply spend the afternoon with a cup of tea. However, sometimes kitchens are so tiny that there is hardly any room to accommodate essential features, so how can you place a table or a bar kitchen at which two or three people can sit?

At homify, we don’t believe anything is impossible, and because we know that designing small kitchens is a challenge for most home owners, we present to you today 11 designs of a kitchen bar for small kitchens, which have managed to include a small counter despite the smallest dimensions. Let’s look at the options!

1. Bar counter and work table combined

Kitchen Ansari Architects Modern kitchen
Ansari Architects

Kitchen

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

This counter radiates a very charming design with the worktop of black granite. However, thanks to the numerous wooden elements in the kitchen, including the dining table and the floor, the bar is not too sophisticated, but rather invites you to sit down at it. The black metal bar stools, bring a cosy vibe.

2. Industrial style bar kitchen

homify Industrial style living room Solid Wood Purple/Violet
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a special kitchen this is with exposed concrete and open pipes. The coloured kitchen cabinets are particularly noticeable. The worktop of grey stone charmingly extends to a kitchen counter in the corner, so you can sit at it. The bar has a wooden frame that creates the connection between kitchen and the cosy parquet floor.

3. Bright contrast

Casa - Praia de Tabatinga, Hurban Liv Arquitetura & Interiores Hurban Liv Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Hurban Liv Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Hurban Liv Arquitetura & Interiores
Hurban Liv Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Hurban Liv Arquitetura & Interiores

This kitchen was planned in U-shape, which is open on two sides. The minimalist design of the pure white high-gloss kitchen is very impressive. A long, narrow bar was installed around two sides of the U-shape to make room for a bar kitchen. Six  designer chairs in the bright red set a cheerful contrast in the otherwise white kitchen.

4. Light and refreshing

MODULAR KITCHEN IN FARIDABAD, MAJESTIC INTERIORS MAJESTIC INTERIORS Asian style kitchen MODULAR KITCHENS
MAJESTIC INTERIORS

MODULAR KITCHEN IN FARIDABAD

MAJESTIC INTERIORS
MAJESTIC INTERIORS
MAJESTIC INTERIORS

A touch of bright green in this minimalist kitchen in white makes us feel as if we are relaxing in a light and airy space. Here too, the kitchen and worktop were designed in a U-shaped layout. The bar kitchen extends like the arm of the larger counter. On two grey stools, the residents can sit in the small kitchen with bar, so communication between the chef and the guests is not a problem. The green cabinets and wall art blend well together.

5. Rustic cosiness

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

In this small kitchen with bar, we meet wooden elements, which give the kitchen a rustic design. Only the worktops have been designed in black by our kitchen planners. Two bar stools with a leather and metal combination can be found at the counter for sitting.

6. Contrast colours

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Eclectic style kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

This blue-white kitchen also comes in U-shape. However, our experts have approached the integration of the dining table differently. The white minimalist table also extends along the U-shape, but the level has been deliberately lowered to provide a classic table with two dining chairs. There’s space for the small drinks fridge next to the dining table. Three hanging lamps illuminate the table beautifully.


7. Classic and modern

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

In the next example, we look at a kitchen bar for a small kitchen, which comes in a classic design. Due to the lack of space, our kitchen planners have simply taken the large dining table completely into the kitchen and placed a part of the work surface with a cooking area on top. The white lacquered wooden panel offers a wonderful warm contrast to the wooden table. The upholstered designer chairs exude style.

8. Playfully romantic

Дом в Санкт-Петербурге, студия Design3F студия Design3F Classic style kitchen
студия Design3F

студия Design3F
студия Design3F
студия Design3F

Pure romance! This kitchen shows its playful side. Due to the lack of space, our experts have simply installed the dining table in the kitchen. Together with four barstools, it comfortably sits in front of the large window. The white lacquered kitchen cabinets have a nostalgic air, presenting a great contrast to the work surface in lacquered natural wood.

9. Extended work table

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern kitchen
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Bungalow

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Admittedly, this kitchen is not very small, but we found the integration of the bar so beautiful that we did not want to hide it from anybody. The design is reminiscent of the lovely Beach House style, which we find in a lot of modern homes in the West. White kitchen furniture combines with bright green to bring a stunning contrast. The wood bar stools add a warm, feel-good factor!

10. Futuristic

Une cuisine remise au goût du jour, Atelier Cuisine Atelier Cuisine Modern kitchen
Atelier Cuisine

Atelier Cuisine
Atelier Cuisine
Atelier Cuisine

Now we see a kitchen that is completely asymmetrical! In it, everything is different from what we expect it to be. Our  kitchen planners have simply installed two counters—not just at different heights, but also in different forms. While the bar kitchen in the rear has a triangular shape counter, on which one can sit on one side, the lower table, which is oval, has space for three stools. We find a few masculine touches that give it a mysterious air.

11. U-shaped bar kitchen

Saravan - The Singh's residence, Sandarbh Design Studio Sandarbh Design Studio Eclectic style kitchen
Sandarbh Design Studio

Saravan—The Singh's residence

Sandarbh Design Studio
Sandarbh Design Studio
Sandarbh Design Studio

Let's finish our tour with a charming eclectic kitchen. Since the space for a table was very limited, our experts have placed a high counter, which is enough for a small meal. Even if you do not need the bar, it is a functional unit that can be used for everyday storage and snacks!

For more ideas on planning small kitchens see Spacious ideas for a small kitchen.

Which of these designs do you like? Answer in the comments.


