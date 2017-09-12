11 ideas for a small kitchen with counters

Kitchens are chaotic places as the whole family comes together here to cook, eat and drink or simply spend the afternoon with a cup of tea. However, sometimes kitchens are so tiny that there is hardly any room to accommodate essential features, so how can you place a table or a bar kitchen at which two or three people can sit?

At homify, we don’t believe anything is impossible, and because we know that designing small kitchens is a challenge for most home owners, we present to you today 11 designs of a kitchen bar for small kitchens, which have managed to include a small counter despite the smallest dimensions. Let’s look at the options!