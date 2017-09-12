11 ideas for a small kitchen with counters

Kitchens are chaotic places as the whole family comes together here to cook, eat and drink or simply spend the afternoon with a cup of tea. However, sometimes kitchens are so tiny that there is hardly any room to accommodate essential features, so how can you place a table or a bar kitchen at which two or three people can sit?
At homify, we don’t believe anything is impossible, and because we know that designing small kitchens is a challenge for most home owners, we present to you today 11 designs of a kitchen bar for small kitchens, which have managed to include a small counter despite the smallest dimensions. Let’s look at the options!
This counter radiates a very charming design with the worktop of black granite. However, thanks to the numerous wooden elements in the kitchen, including the dining table and the floor, the bar is not too sophisticated, but rather invites you to sit down at it. The black metal bar stools, bring a cosy vibe.
What a special kitchen this is with exposed concrete and open pipes. The coloured kitchen cabinets are particularly noticeable. The worktop of grey stone charmingly extends to a kitchen counter in the corner, so you can sit at it. The bar has a wooden frame that creates the connection between kitchen and the cosy parquet floor.
This kitchen was planned in U-shape, which is open on two sides. The minimalist design of the pure white high-gloss kitchen is very impressive. A long, narrow bar was installed around two sides of the U-shape to make room for a bar kitchen. Six designer chairs in the bright red set a cheerful contrast in the otherwise white kitchen.
A touch of bright green in this minimalist kitchen in white makes us feel as if we are relaxing in a light and airy space. Here too, the kitchen and worktop were designed in a U-shaped layout. The bar kitchen extends like the arm of the larger counter. On two grey stools, the residents can sit in the small kitchen with bar, so communication between the chef and the guests is not a problem. The green cabinets and wall art blend well together.
In this small kitchen with bar, we meet wooden elements, which give the kitchen a rustic design. Only the worktops have been designed in black by our kitchen planners. Two bar stools with a leather and metal combination can be found at the counter for sitting.
This blue-white kitchen also comes in U-shape. However, our experts have approached the integration of the dining table differently. The white minimalist table also extends along the U-shape, but the level has been deliberately lowered to provide a classic table with two dining chairs. There’s space for the small drinks fridge next to the dining table. Three hanging lamps illuminate the table beautifully.
In the next example, we look at a kitchen bar for a small kitchen, which comes in a classic design. Due to the lack of space, our kitchen planners have simply taken the large dining table completely into the kitchen and placed a part of the work surface with a cooking area on top. The white lacquered wooden panel offers a wonderful warm contrast to the wooden table. The upholstered designer chairs exude style.
Pure romance! This kitchen shows its playful side. Due to the lack of space, our experts have simply installed the dining table in the kitchen. Together with four barstools, it comfortably sits in front of the large window. The white lacquered kitchen cabinets have a nostalgic air, presenting a great contrast to the work surface in lacquered natural wood.
Admittedly, this kitchen is not very small, but we found the integration of the bar so beautiful that we did not want to hide it from anybody. The design is reminiscent of the lovely Beach House style, which we find in a lot of modern homes in the West. White kitchen furniture combines with bright green to bring a stunning contrast. The wood bar stools add a warm, feel-good factor!
Now we see a kitchen that is completely asymmetrical! In it, everything is different from what we expect it to be. Our kitchen planners have simply installed two counters—not just at different heights, but also in different forms. While the bar kitchen in the rear has a triangular shape counter, on which one can sit on one side, the lower table, which is oval, has space for three stools. We find a few masculine touches that give it a mysterious air.
Let's finish our tour with a charming eclectic kitchen. Since the space for a table was very limited, our experts have placed a high counter, which is enough for a small meal. Even if you do not need the bar, it is a functional unit that can be used for everyday storage and snacks!
