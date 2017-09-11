Reduce noise: 6 Tips for a quiet home

Textiles are reliable sound absorbers, which significantly reduce the reverberation of noise in the room. If you have bare walls and smooth surfaces everywhere, sound has a free run of the place and even relatively small noises will quickly become amplified, causing a disturbing factor for both you and your neighbours. With thick carpets, curtains on the windows and upholstered furniture, you can greatly reduce noise within your four walls, while simultaneously providing a cosy touch to the space. In the children's room, especially, where a certain level of noise cannot be prevented, one should absolutely use fluffy carpets. These also have other advantages, because they keep your little one’s feet warm, protect against injuries, and when something is dropped accidentally, it does not necessarily break or shatter. Experts say pleated curtains are an excellent choice for windows and walls to reduce noise in rooms, as the larger the number of folds, the better is the noise protection. If it suits your style, you can also reduce sound by decorating bare walls with modern wall rugs or large tapestries.

