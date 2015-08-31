Ayurvedic colour therapy in home interior design

Using ayurvedic colour therapy in interior design is about balancing colours, using natural sunlight combined with colours, and using semi precious stones to harmonize living spaces and improve the mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being of the inhabitants.

According to ayurveda, colours and coloured light can improve our state of mind and has many health benefits as well. Modern psychology also has recognized the psychological effects of colour on us.

We hope you will be inspired to try out some of these ayurvedic colour therapy ideas at home.