A home transformation story in Bangalore

When there is less space, the designers often face the challenge of working within that space to create something marvellous. The interior designers and decorators from Benchmark Designs, Bangalore, have successfully completed this challenge and transformed this 2 BHK apartment into a nest of comfort.
A modern kitchen needs modern appliances. Even with less space, the designers have made sure everything that is necessary in a modern kitchen finds a place here. From the stainless steel stove and chimney unit to the wall-mounted shelf for the microwave, there’s room for all.
As we look at another angle, the kitchen’s huge double windows make us incredibly happy. A kitchen, which allows enough light to come in, is a happy kitchen. The workspace near the window is empty, leaving room to plant herbs or other kitchen garden plants. A small dining table is placed within the kitchen so the homeowners can enjoy piping hot food right from the stove!
Textured walls are our favourite! The mustard wall is beautifully painted to make sure it is the highlight of this room. The TV unit features different shelves and drawers to accommodate just about everything you might want to put there, which includes frames, trophies, pictures, and other artsy stuff you love displaying.
The designers know that they need to create enough storage to ensure that all the clothes, accessories and shoes are stored safely. These wall-to-floor cupboards offer enough room for daily essentials and seasonal clothes. Separate drawers for shoes at the bottom are provided for ease of access.
It is not always possible to have two separate living rooms in an apartment. But by smartly partitioning the front portion of the home, the designers have managed to create a TV room and a living room. It is important to have these little areas because they allow you to place the TV in a different area. So when you need a little electronic break, you have the lounge to sit and relax in.
Simple yet classy, these sofas have found the perfect home in this apartment. The dark wood of the sofa frame offsets the deep mustard colour. The combination of throw pillows just adds to the cosiness of this entire setup.
The TV room is a fantastic area to relax and unwind and get some you time. The huge window on the side means you can relax here on the weekend while soaking in some much-needed sunshine.
Using the area near the door is not something all designers do. However, these designers have come up with an innovative way to make sure there is enough storage space and yet the entrance doesn’t look too crowded. The wall mounted storage units and the small storage until on the floor are enough for shoes, umbrellas and other knick-knacks. The placement of the wall-mounted shelves is quite well thought out as well.
