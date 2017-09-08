A home transformation story in Bangalore

Using the area near the door is not something all designers do. However, these designers have come up with an innovative way to make sure there is enough storage space and yet the entrance doesn’t look too crowded. The wall mounted storage units and the small storage until on the floor are enough for shoes, umbrellas and other knick-knacks. The placement of the wall-mounted shelves is quite well thought out as well.

