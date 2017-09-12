15 pictures of beautiful rooms to inspire you

Whenever we think of room décor, we mainly concentrate on the walls, floors, arts and artefacts etc. But we hardly pay attention to the ceiling. It is amazing to note that if the ceiling can be prepared properly, it will impart great dimension to the room. The honeycomb wooden structure in the ceiling is the main attraction of the room. All eyes are stuck on the item. Therefore, keep the furniture and floor décor to minimalist levels.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.