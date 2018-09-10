7 easy tips to save energy at home

It is surprising to know how many electrical appliances we use at home, apart from the ordinary lighting. The kitchen alone is a hub of electrical appliances, such as refrigerator, microwave, electric cooking gas, oven, mixers etc.

As a first step to save energy, you have to make a decide if any appliance is old, can be done away with or needs replacement. You can save energy in the kitchen by possibly trying to reduce some appliances which you do not use on a regular basis.