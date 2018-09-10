7 easy tips to save energy at home

The key words climate change and energy demand attention of not only the society, but every individual. Each one of us has a responsibility to contribute to climate protection. With the advancement of technology, carbon dioxide emission has gone up significantly. It needs to be reduced and can be easily done by some simple changes in our daily habits. In this article we take about some small steps that each one can take to make a valuable contribution in the fight against the climate change and also save money in electricity bills in the process.
One easy and practical way to keep a check on the energy expenditure of the house is by installing energy meters in different rooms. In this way we can measure which equipment consumes more electricity than others.
It is surprising to know how many electrical appliances we use at home, apart from the ordinary lighting. The kitchen alone is a hub of electrical appliances, such as refrigerator, microwave, electric cooking gas, oven, mixers etc.
As a first step to save energy, you have to make a decide if any appliance is old, can be done away with or needs replacement. You can save energy in the kitchen by possibly trying to reduce some appliances which you do not use on a regular basis.
The new concept of internet of things brings forth the option to control and remotely access appliances at homes. This feature makes it easy to turn the equipment on or off even when away from home.
The very popular stand by mode costs electricity and hence money. The ideal case demands that one should not only switch off devices, but also disconnect them completely from the main power socket. Chargers of mobile phones, electric toothbrushes, razors and rechargeable batteries should also be disconnected from the mains as often as possible.
A lot of energy can be saved in terms of lighting. Making maximum use of sunlight and avoiding leaving unnecessary lights on when no one is around does wonders. For corridors and stairwell, an automatic switch-off system is recommended, which ensures light in presence of people. LED lamps although more expensive than conventional incandescent lamps consume less energy and can prove profitable in the long run. If possible, use dim lamps and lights and choose bright lampshades to enhance the lighting effect.
Studies say that from the 100 liters of water consumed daily, 50% can be easily saved by simple measures such as the installation of a flush-stop button in the toilet, turning off the water tap during the brushing or hand-washing and equipping the water taps in the apartment with percolators, which add air to the water jet and thus ensure that less water is consumed. In addition, a lot of water and energy can be saved by showering instead of bathing, because while showering you use 60 to 80 liters water, but a full bath needs 150 to 200 liters. A cost-intensive purchase, which is also worthwhile in the long run however, is the installation of a GREY water system. It is the contaminated wastewater which is clean and reusable and can be used for toilet flushing, washing machine or garden irrigation.
Small appliances in the kitchen such as the coffee machine consume about 40 percent less electricity than an electric cooker. This is why these devices need to be used more frequently. But there are other factors to consider, like not fill the water boiler, till the brim to use energy unnecessarily. And with regard to life cycle assessment, it is advisable to dispense off coffee and espresso machines that use pads and capsules made of aluminum, which are energy-intensive in production and very polluting. In addition, the pot or the pan should always fit the size of the cooker plate to avoid unnecessary energy consumption.
