A dream home for the modern homeowner in Surat

Justwords Justwords
'The House Of Four', UNLOCK ©™ UNLOCK ©™ Modern style bedroom MDF Beige
Loading admin actions …

The House of Four is a home with a versatile design that is perfect for the modern homeowner. Designed by the interior designers and decorators from Unlock, Surat, this home plays with color and lighting to create a brightly lit home that uses modern elements of interior décor. Let’s take a look inside.

​An alluring space

Chit Chat UNLOCK ©™ Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass White copper,wood flooring,living room
UNLOCK ©™

Chit Chat

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

While most designers would prefer using a partition wall to separate the living area from the rest of the house, these designers have come up with an extremely innovative idea. The metallic rods, shaped to form a whimsical art display, are nothing short of genius. Such a partition offers privacy without closing off the space.

​Art is everywhere

tv unit UNLOCK ©™ Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass copper,tv,ledge,living room,table decoration
UNLOCK ©™

tv unit

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

It is up to each individual decorator as to how they want to incorporate artistic elements in a space. We love how these designers have paid attention to details by adding items such as this ceramic leaf plate in the living area.

​A hint of marble

'The House Of Four', UNLOCK ©™ UNLOCK ©™ Modern dining room
UNLOCK ©™

'The House Of Four'

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

A peek into the side opens up this vista. Marble and glass create the classiest combination ever. As we’ve seen, the designer loves to place backlights in a way that the art piece or furniture piece is highlighted, and they do just that with the mirror.

​The allure of color and lights

Dining in style ! UNLOCK ©™ Modern dining room Marble Beige marble,mirrored ceiling,beige,chandelier
UNLOCK ©™

Dining in style !

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

The roman style curtains look absolutely gorgeous. The shiny bronze colored curtains are highlighted when the metallic hanging lamps or the chandelier are switched on. The overall effect of these lights is a dining space that one would love to sit and eat in.

​Bright and bold

'Fairytale room' UNLOCK ©™ Girls Bedroom MDF Amber/Gold
UNLOCK ©™

'Fairytale room'

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

We all want something unique in our homes, and these designers have accomplished precisely that. They have stayed true to the metallic theme of the interior design, while not letting the colors overshadow the different artistic elements. A special mention goes to the artsy wall behind the bed that seems to capture all our attention.

Peeking into the kitchen

'Fairytale room dressing' UNLOCK ©™ Girls Bedroom MDF White smart,white,mirrored wall,dressing unit,study table
UNLOCK ©™

'Fairytale room dressing'

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

How can we not take a glimpse of the kitchen? Hardwood floors, polished white fittings and beautiful lights are a dream come true for anyone who loves to cook. Even if one doesn’t like to cook, such an exquisite kitchen is sure to inspire them to do so.


​Simple, useful, functional

scrabble bathroom UNLOCK ©™ Modern bathroom Ceramic Amber/Gold
UNLOCK ©™

scrabble bathroom

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

Functionality should not come at the expense of style. Despite the small space, the designers have used different kinds of tiles to make sure the bathroom is not drab and boring.

​Relax in style

masculine retreat UNLOCK ©™ Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Brown wallpaper,solid wood,black,stylish bed,modern bedroom
UNLOCK ©™

masculine retreat

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

With a bedroom like this, who wants to go to a hotel? The combination of hardwood flooring with the simple furniture is exquisite. We love the wallpaper, which only highlights the décor of the room. The style of the bed is quite unusual, which is just what the room needs.

​Whites and lights

master bedroom tv unit UNLOCK ©™ Modern style bedroom MDF Beige
UNLOCK ©™

master bedroom tv unit

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

No space goes unnoticed by the designer. We are in awe of how they have chosen to decorate this corner of the house. Simple and effective, the lamp and the under lights do the trick. They have replicated the idea of a zen garden, albeit with beautiful brass pieces.

​When it’s time to unwind

master bedroom lounge UNLOCK ©™ Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood Brown lounge
UNLOCK ©™

master bedroom lounge

UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™
UNLOCK ©™

Another dainty corner in the house and we feel like never leaving this home. Tasteful sofas are placed in this lounging area, with a glass and wood center table. The use of Roman curtains allows the homeowners to control the amount of light that is allowed in the house.

For more awe-inspiring ideas, take a look at - A classy and comfortable home in Ahmedabad

A stylish and well-designed home in Jamshedpur
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


