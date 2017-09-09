A dream home for the modern homeowner in Surat

The House of Four is a home with a versatile design that is perfect for the modern homeowner. Designed by the interior designers and decorators from Unlock, Surat, this home plays with color and lighting to create a brightly lit home that uses modern elements of interior décor. Let’s take a look inside.
While most designers would prefer using a partition wall to separate the living area from the rest of the house, these designers have come up with an extremely innovative idea. The metallic rods, shaped to form a whimsical art display, are nothing short of genius. Such a partition offers privacy without closing off the space.
It is up to each individual decorator as to how they want to incorporate artistic elements in a space. We love how these designers have paid attention to details by adding items such as this ceramic leaf plate in the living area.
A peek into the side opens up this vista. Marble and glass create the classiest combination ever. As we’ve seen, the designer loves to place backlights in a way that the art piece or furniture piece is highlighted, and they do just that with the mirror.
The roman style curtains look absolutely gorgeous. The shiny bronze colored curtains are highlighted when the metallic hanging lamps or the chandelier are switched on. The overall effect of these lights is a dining space that one would love to sit and eat in.
We all want something unique in our homes, and these designers have accomplished precisely that. They have stayed true to the metallic theme of the interior design, while not letting the colors overshadow the different artistic elements. A special mention goes to the artsy wall behind the bed that seems to capture all our attention.
How can we not take a glimpse of the kitchen? Hardwood floors, polished white fittings and beautiful lights are a dream come true for anyone who loves to cook. Even if one doesn’t like to cook, such an exquisite kitchen is sure to inspire them to do so.
Functionality should not come at the expense of style. Despite the small space, the designers have used different kinds of tiles to make sure the bathroom is not drab and boring.
With a bedroom like this, who wants to go to a hotel? The combination of hardwood flooring with the simple furniture is exquisite. We love the wallpaper, which only highlights the décor of the room. The style of the bed is quite unusual, which is just what the room needs.
No space goes unnoticed by the designer. We are in awe of how they have chosen to decorate this corner of the house. Simple and effective, the lamp and the under lights do the trick. They have replicated the idea of a zen garden, albeit with beautiful brass pieces.
Another dainty corner in the house and we feel like never leaving this home. Tasteful sofas are placed in this lounging area, with a glass and wood center table. The use of Roman curtains allows the homeowners to control the amount of light that is allowed in the house.
