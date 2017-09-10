7 ideas for wall cladding in Indian kitchens

The time, when kitchens were tiled from floor to ceiling, and still-life adorned the walls, is long gone. Today, we have a wide variety of kitchen panelling solutions, ranging from ceramic tiles and wood to coated wallpapers, acrylics and plastics.
Before we decide on a type of wall covering, there are several issues to consider. What colours do we want to bring into the kitchen? How expensive or cost-effective is the cladding? What does the coating have to endure? Do we want to install it ourselves or bring an expert into the equation? Additionally, in kitchens, wall cladding also has a decisive influence on the overall style of the room. If you're looking for a warm, cosy ambience, you'll find wood suitable, whereas, for fans of modernism, metal surfaces may be more appropriate.
To make the choice easier, we present 7 kitchen panelling materials that you can use for your kitchen walls.
Ceramic tiles are still very popular when it comes to wall cladding kitchens. After all, they are easy to maintain and can handle splashes, grease, wine stains and a lot more. In addition to this, they come in an almost limitless selection of designs, colours and shapes, so that every home owner is sure to find the perfect tile for his, or her, kitchen.
If you want to add a splash of colour to the kitchen, plastic and acrylic wall coating is a good option. These varnishes are waterproof, fast-drying, durable and easy to clean, and are therefore, ideally suited for kitchens. Wall cladding using modern paints and varnishes also brings the advantage of anti-mould agents, which is handy for protecting the kitchen walls.
Wood brings a natural and cosy look to kitchens. However, it is also relatively sensitive to moisture. Therefore, if you decide to use wood kitchen panelling, you should consult experienced professionals to have it installed. It is also advisable to polish or coat wood wall cladding to protect the surface and to preserve the natural character of the material.
If you are looking for a simple and cost-effective coating for kitchens, wall cladding with vinyl sheets is an effective solution. They are easy to apply, maintenance-free, budget-friendly, and can be individually customized or personalized to suit any kitchen, as you can see in this example.
Granite, slate, marble, sandstone and quartz stone walls in the kitchen are very popular because they are easy to clean, durable and always look elegant, whether you choose a rustic or a luxurious look. However, the job of kitchen panelling with natural stone is best left to professionals.
Wallpapers are probably not the most typical kitchen panelling solution, but in recent times, they have become an exciting alternative to traditional materials. This is primarily because now they come with coatings that make them easy to wipe clean, durable and relatively moisture-resistant. The best thing about wallpapers is that they come in a wide range of designs.
Anyone choosing glass for wall cladding kitchens can opt from panels of different thickness and formats. Glass can be clear, frosted, stained or screen-printed and can either be mounted with spacers on the wall or inserted into frames. Additionally, glass panels can also be glued to the wall with silicone.
Stainless steel is rarely seen as a kitchen panelling solution, but in fact, it holds many advantages over other alternatives. It is heat-resistant and therefore, particularly suitable for the area behind the stove. Additionally, stainless steel is as easy to clean as tiles, as dirt and water are easily removed. And, the icing on the cake – the material visually matches many kitchen utensils and appliances made of steel. With cutlery, pots and pans, a harmonious look can be achieved with a kitchen wall coated with stainless steel.