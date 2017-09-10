7 ideas for wall cladding in Indian kitchens

The time, when kitchens were tiled from floor to ceiling, and still-life adorned the walls, is long gone. Today, we have a wide variety of kitchen panelling solutions, ranging from ceramic tiles and wood to coated wallpapers, acrylics and plastics.

Before we decide on a type of wall covering, there are several issues to consider. What colours do we want to bring into the kitchen? How expensive or cost-effective is the cladding? What does the coating have to endure? Do we want to install it ourselves or bring an expert into the equation? Additionally, in kitchens, wall cladding also has a decisive influence on the overall style of the room. If you're looking for a warm, cosy ambience, you'll find wood suitable, whereas, for fans of modernism, metal surfaces may be more appropriate.

To make the choice easier, we present 7 kitchen panelling materials that you can use for your kitchen walls.