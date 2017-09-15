7 ideas to save electricity by switching to energy efficient lighting

One major advantage of using LED light over fluorescent lamps is that they generate less heat. So, in a setup where lots of lamps need to be used, using conventional lamps will result in generation of considerable amount of heat. This may lead to deployment of additional measures to keep temperature under control. However, this is not the case when you are using Led lights. So, these new era lights can be used where temperature control is a pre-requisite.

