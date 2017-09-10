A lively and colorful apartment in Bangalore

Some houses truly reflect the personalities of the people living in it and this DLF Woodland Height apartment, brought to life by Décor Dreams, Interior Designers and Decorators in Bangalore is a great example. The house is vibrant with colours and choice pieces of interior décor that give it a unique flavour. The compact rooms are smartly designed to provide for maximum convenience but retaining the overall quirkiness of the apartment. The living and public spaces on the other hand are allowed to breathe free with minimal furniture and a very modern layout.
This view of the living room from the dining area shows how the minimal use of furniture allows for the spaciousness of the room to be highlighted. Small bursts of colour from the drapes and the tasteful artefacts including a quirky clock and the crystal figurine on the shelf truly add a personal touch.
The living and dining areas are subtly separated without affecting the free flow of space so that distinction is achieved without visually dividing the room. The white of the living room is nicely offset by the glass dining table in the background. Wood panelling on the ceiling and walls adds colour.
A closer look at the living area reveals an aesthetically designed TV unit that is both practical and visually appealing. The teal wall is a brilliant contrast to the white walls and sofas.
This is a practical kitchen without any frills. Everything a homemaker needs is smartly provided for within the given space but with a keen eye for aesthetics.
The master bedroom is made elegant with the wood panelling and recessed lighting on the ceiling, an accent wall with interesting wall art and the imaginative wardrobe. With the smart design of the furniture, there is plenty of space to freely move around in the room.
The second bedroom is dominated by the colour grey which appears as an accent wall on one side and with a leaf decal on another. The side tables are in a unique design with yellow vases providing the colour contrast.
This bedroom has a very unique personality with its black and white colour theme and the wall art of two Giant Pandas. It is an interesting room that any child would be happy to live in for its stark but fun décor.
This room places incorporates a study area within its compact space. Two colour themes are used here – the dark wood and yellow of the wardrobe which is continued with the study table and the black and white of the blinds and adjoining wall. The wardrobe as well as the shelves and table are great examples of design and function.
If you love seeing tasteful homes, do join us for the next tour. For more inspiring ideas, take a look at - A trendy and luxurious apartment in Ahmedabad