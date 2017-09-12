Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 tips that will reduce your electricity bill

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Attico privato, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Dining roomChairs & benches
Loading admin actions …

Being slapped with a hefty electricity bill at the end of every month is no laughing matter especially when it's you that has to burn a hole through your pocket. While it isn't possible to cut down majorly on the electrical appliances you use, it is possible for you to use some tips that will help reduce consumption. Here's how. 

1. Regulated use of air conditioners

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The summer months do demand a great deal of cooling, but this in no way means that you turn up the AC full blast. Keep the temperature at an optimal level of 24 degrees, no more. Also turn the air conditioning off when the room is not in use, and use the fan when the heat is bearable. This will lower your electricity bill by quite a bit. 

2. Lower the utilization of refrigerators

Ousado!, Paulinho Peres Group Paulinho Peres Group Modern kitchen
Paulinho Peres Group

Paulinho Peres Group
Paulinho Peres Group
Paulinho Peres Group

Refrigerators are the culprits behind one third of the overall consumption of electricity in a home. By replacing the older models of fridges with newer ones, you can reduce the consumption to only 30% of the total electricity. This is due to the fact that newer models are designed to consume less power. 

3. Thermal replacement

Attico privato, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Dining roomChairs & benches
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

When renovating your home, make room for thermal integration. This not only makes warming the home easier, but also cooling by reducing the power consumed for both. 

Here are some ways to beat the summer heat. 

4. Lighting

homify Living roomLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lighting does consume a considerable amount of power, that can be reduced greatly with the help of LED lights. Also simple things like turning the lights off when you are not in the room could also contribute to a lower electricity bill. 

Let's see what the professionals are up to. 

5. Computer screens

Departamento en Libertador frente al hipodromo, Hargain Oneto Arquitectas Hargain Oneto Arquitectas Modern study/office Wood Grey
Hargain Oneto Arquitectas

Hargain Oneto Arquitectas
Hargain Oneto Arquitectas
Hargain Oneto Arquitectas

Computer screens too take up a lot of power, in particular the monitor. Best way to deal with this problem is to turn off the monitor for every time you are on a break so you can get a break on the electricity bill of yours. 

Did your electricity bill lower with these tips? 

7 tips to keep glass windows and panels clean
Let the saving begin!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks