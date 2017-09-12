5 tips that will reduce your electricity bill

Being slapped with a hefty electricity bill at the end of every month is no laughing matter especially when it's you that has to burn a hole through your pocket. While it isn't possible to cut down majorly on the electrical appliances you use, it is possible for you to use some tips that will help reduce consumption. Here's how.
The summer months do demand a great deal of cooling, but this in no way means that you turn up the AC full blast. Keep the temperature at an optimal level of 24 degrees, no more. Also turn the air conditioning off when the room is not in use, and use the fan when the heat is bearable. This will lower your electricity bill by quite a bit.
Refrigerators are the culprits behind one third of the overall consumption of electricity in a home. By replacing the older models of fridges with newer ones, you can reduce the consumption to only 30% of the total electricity. This is due to the fact that newer models are designed to consume less power.
When renovating your home, make room for thermal integration. This not only makes warming the home easier, but also cooling by reducing the power consumed for both.
Lighting does consume a considerable amount of power, that can be reduced greatly with the help of LED lights. Also simple things like turning the lights off when you are not in the room could also contribute to a lower electricity bill.
Computer screens too take up a lot of power, in particular the monitor. Best way to deal with this problem is to turn off the monitor for every time you are on a break so you can get a break on the electricity bill of yours.
