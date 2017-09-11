8 tips on how to paint wooden furniture

This ideabook is going to explore the procedure for painting furniture all by yourself. All you need is some good quality paint, a paintbrush or roller and an imagination! So without further adieu, let's get started. The professionals have already begun, have you?
Before you proceed to paint, you need to paint-proof the area, by which we mean, you need to cover the room with paper or nylon to ensure that there is no splatter of paint in the room.
Before you proceed to paint your furniture, ensure that you sand it. This leaves you with a smooth surface, making it easier to paint. The absence of patchy lumps on the furniture leaves you with a better finish.
If you have to paint furniture that is not polished, then we recommend fine sand paper. For polished surfaces, you should opt for thick sandpaper keeping in mind to reduce the number of times you sand the surface so as to not loose the lacquer.
While it isn't essential to apply primer, for a better finish, it is suggested that you do. This leaves you with a glossy surface that will definitely stand out.
When it comes to painting, you could pick oil or acrylic paints according to your liking. The choice of a brush or a roller is entirely up to you, though the former is better suited for painting on furniture. Before painting, do read the instructions on the paint container as some paints are not suited for painting on the surface of wood.
Once painting is complete, you can unleash your creative side by dyeing your furniture any color you like. It's amazing what simple pops of color can do for your furniture.
Once you are done with two coats of paint, varnish is essential to keep the paint in tact. Keep in mind that you procure a high quality varnish so as to avoid the tarnish of your newly painted furniture!
Maintaining newly painted furniture is just as important as anything else. Make sure that the furniture is not in contact with direct sunlight lest you want to lose some of the laquer. Also ensure that you do not place hot objects on the furniture.
