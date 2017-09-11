Your browser is out-of-date.

8 tips on how to paint wooden furniture

Natasha Kurien
CAOS sideboard
This ideabook is going to explore the procedure for painting furniture all by yourself. All you need is some good quality paint, a paintbrush or roller and an imagination! So without further adieu, let's get started. The professionals have already begun, have you? 

1. Setting up the environment

Apartamento Publicitária
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Before you proceed to paint, you need to paint-proof the area, by which we mean, you need to cover the room with paper or nylon to ensure that there is no splatter of paint in the room.

​2. Sanding the surface

Furniture
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Before you proceed to paint your furniture, ensure that you sand it. This leaves you with a smooth surface, making it easier to paint. The absence of patchy lumps on the furniture leaves you with a better finish.

3. Choice of sandpaper

Room39 product range
Room39

Room39 product range

Room39
Room39
Room39

If you have to paint furniture that is not polished, then we recommend fine sand paper. For polished surfaces, you should opt for thick sandpaper keeping in mind to reduce the number of times you sand the surface so as to not loose the lacquer.

4. Yay or nay on primer?

Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com
Annie Sloan

Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com

Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan
Annie Sloan

While it isn't essential to apply primer, for a better finish, it is suggested that you do. This leaves you with a glossy surface that will definitely stand out.

​5. Painting

Large Shabby Chic Farmhouse Grey Wardrobe with Drawers
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Large Shabby Chic Farmhouse Grey Wardrobe with Drawers

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

When it comes to painting, you could pick oil or acrylic paints according to your liking. The choice of a brush or a roller is entirely up to you, though the former is better suited for painting on furniture. Before painting, do read the instructions on the paint container as some paints are not suited for painting on the surface of wood.

6. Furniture dyeing

Sedie decorate e non solo..
Laboratorio SD

Laboratorio SD
Laboratorio SD
Laboratorio SD

Once painting is complete, you can unleash your creative side by dyeing your furniture any color you like. It's amazing what simple pops of color can do for your furniture.

Look here for more ideas. 


7. Varnish

Bar design Werther Toffoloni
Blifase Srl

Blifase Srl
Blifase Srl
Blifase Srl

Once you are done with two coats of paint, varnish is essential to keep the paint in tact. Keep in mind that you procure a high quality varnish so as to avoid the tarnish of your newly painted furniture!

Here is an ideabook on furniture that your home could use. 

8. Maintenance

CAOS sideboard
Frigerio Paolo &amp; C.

CAOS sideboard

Frigerio Paolo & C.
Frigerio Paolo &amp; C.
Frigerio Paolo & C.

Maintaining newly painted furniture is just as important as anything else. Make sure that the furniture is not in contact with direct sunlight lest you want to lose some of the laquer. Also ensure that you do not place hot objects on the furniture.

When are you going to get started?

Let's get started with the painting, shall we? 


