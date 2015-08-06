6 Minimalist living room ideas

The hallmark of any home, a living room is place to relax and unwind after a long day. Uncluttered and bright, a minimalist living room embodies the phrase less is more . The living room reveals a homeowner's style and personality to the guests. A space for expression, the living room can be decorated with pieces of art, a sleek entertainment unit, a plush fur rug, and statement furniture. A minimalist living room blends textures, light, and clean lines to bring freshness and elegance to the home. Simple yet stylish, these 6 living room ideas make minimalism shine.