When it is time to spring clean, don’t forget about the windows. Depending on the size of the house and the number of windows, it can easily take at least half the day, if not longer, especially if you use the wrong cleaning agents or improper techniques that leave behind streaks that need to be repeatedly wiped. You can start by clearing big windows of pollen or dust using a fine broom. Then, with a sponge dipped in a mixture of water, dishwashing liquid and a splash of vinegar, you can dissolve or dislodge the dirt from the glass, and finally, spray the glass thoroughly with clean water, using a hose. While doing this, you should work in horizontal paths along the window glass, before wiping down each track with a rubber tipped window wiper. The rubber tip often wears out, leaving uneven streaks on the window panes. In such cases, to complete the cleaning process, a microfiber cloth or window leather needs to be used to absorb residual moisture and to polish the edges to keep your large windows looking spotless. Newspaper can also be used for this purpose, but it comes with the risk of leaving behind printing ink as a dirt border. The final tip we have for you about cleaning windows is not to use the power of sun to dry the panes after you wash as it will leave behind visible streaks that are hard to wipe away. The best way to ease up the task of cleaning big windows is to hire a professional cleaning company. With ladders or cranes, the professional cleaners can securely reach every corner of your large windows. The advantage of cleaning your own windows, of course, is that it is completely free.