7 tips to keep glass windows and panels clean

Keeping a house clean is one of the toughest tasks that you need to do. The thing that makes it even more challenging is when you need to wipe down every glass panel and window throughout the house so that it is sparkling clean. Such glass panels take a lot of time to be cleaned as they are filled with fingerprints which are hard to remove.
However the problem does not end here, in case, you are living in an apartment then reaching for such windows or panels is a new challenge altogether. Cleaning high rise windows can also require professional help or additional tools.
Let's say, that you manage to overcome the reaching-out problem, but still using the correct material or solution for cleaning the glass is also important. So, here in this ideabook we will tell you about how you can keep different types of glass panels and windows clean.
Cleaning standard windows like these are the easiest. They are located at a convenient height which makes it possible for you to reach without any effort. One can use a regular sponge and detergent solution as a cleaning agent. Apart from this if you have old bed sheets and t-shirts lying around, then those can also be used for the same purpose. For those of you who do not want to clean their windows with chemicals then a solution of water and vinegar can also achieve great results.
Similar looking skylights or loft windows are very popular when you are trying to make a room look brighter. But when it comes to cleaning them it turns into a major hassle. Reaching for such windows can be very difficult as they are situated at a height. Moreover, cleaning them from inside is still easy with the help of a ladder. But the outside part is often dirtier and out of reach. The best way to clean skylight or loft windows is by asking a professional to help.
Floor to ceiling glass partitions or doors are often used throughout the house to separate different areas. But the length of the glass used in these panels can make it difficult for you to clean them quickly. The best alternative for such doors is a large size wiper or sponge. It will speed up the cleaning process many folds.
Glass shower cabins look more designer than the plastic ones. But due to the calcium and salt in the water, it can often leave stains on the material which requires a lot of effort to clean. The simplest way to maintain a clean glass shower cabin is by wiping them down after every use. It also makes the weekly or monthly cleaning process easy.
Most people prefer glass railing for the staircase rather than a wooden one. It not only looks be more elegant but is also lighter. The problem here is that you can clean a wooden railing with a simple dry cloth. But in case, of a glass panel, you need to pay more attention. The quickest way of cleaning a glass railing is by using a wet cloth and rubbing both the sides of the railing.
Transparent glass is also a preferred material for creating coffee, center or other types of tables. However, these tables can often showcase stains of tea or coffee cups which can be problematic to clean. Using a damp cloth with some soap water can quickly remove the stains.
The method used for cleaning a mirror is not that different from other glass surfaces. One should always remember to use a soft cotton cloth to clean such mirrors as other materials might take more time. Apart from this, spraying the mirror with a little water or alcohol-free cleaners can also help you with the overall stain removing process.
