7 tips to keep glass windows and panels clean

Keeping a house clean is one of the toughest tasks that you need to do. The thing that makes it even more challenging is when you need to wipe down every glass panel and window throughout the house so that it is sparkling clean. Such glass panels take a lot of time to be cleaned as they are filled with fingerprints which are hard to remove.

However the problem does not end here, in case, you are living in an apartment then reaching for such windows or panels is a new challenge altogether. Cleaning high rise windows can also require professional help or additional tools.

Let's say, that you manage to overcome the reaching-out problem, but still using the correct material or solution for cleaning the glass is also important. So, here in this ideabook we will tell you about how you can keep different types of glass panels and windows clean.