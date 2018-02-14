10 pictures of Mandir designs for your home

What is a Mandir for you? Is it an abode of God or a place where we all love to sit with folded hands to pray? Or is it a structure where we search for the purpose of life or for the peace of mind and soul. Whatever Mandir means to us, one thing definitely holds true even for an atheist; we all find solace here in prayer or meditation. Prayer is our way to communicate with God, force of Universe, power of nature or simply with our inner self. It is a way of being in the moment, offering our prayers or meditating in front of an image or statue of the Almighty that our imagination has given a form.

It is impossible to imagine an Indian home without a Mandir. We at Homify understand the importance of prayer and Mandir in your life. So, our professionals have come up with some amazing Mandir designs for you. Take inspiration and design your Mandir for a good start of Monday and every day.

Have a look!