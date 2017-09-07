20 pictures of houses with flat roofs

When it comes to modern architecture, there’s nothing as timeless as houses with flat roofs. It is no wonder that they are making a noticeable comeback in contemporary residences. The innovative designs of modernist experts usually include the timeless elegance of flat roofs.

When you design modern houses, flat roofs are not just an aesthetic feature. They have practical properties that make them a sought-after model for many home owners. The upper floor becomes ideal for living, as there is no slanted roof. Additionally, it brings numerous possibilities such as terrace gardening, which have positive effects on the environment and improve the energy balance of the house. Since you can use the flat roof as a garden, it is an advantage, especially for houses built on small plots with limited space for a garden at the ground level.

Now, isn’t that reason enough for us to present 20 houses with flat roofs today? Let’s have a look at 20 flat-roof houses that you might wish you could move into immediately!