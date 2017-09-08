Your browser is out-of-date.

14 pictures of shelves for your bedroom

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern style bedroom
Ah the bedroom! The one place where your dreams dilly dally with the characters in your head leaving you wanting more. It's the one place where you can unwind and relax, forgetting about the perils of the day that has been, only to wake up the following morning, refreshed with a youthful vigor to take on the day up ahead. In this full cycle of life, it's important to keep the surroundings of your bedroom neat and tidy. One way of doing so is with shelves to keep things organized. Here are 14 ways for you to incorporate shelves in the bedroom

1. Spectacular ledges

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
This bedroom takes innovation to a whole new level with ledges to elevate the bed. There are also ledges on the wall that aren't uniformly distributed, so you can be as messy as you like with this shelf, and no one will hold that against you!

2. An organized wall unit

璀璨．脈脈｜Van der Vein, 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. 理絲室內設計有限公司 Ris Interior Design Co., Ltd. Scandinavian style bedroom Wood effect
If you are in grave need of organizing your bedroom, then install shelves in this fashion to keep your room looking neat and tidy. Pick out wood of your choice, preferably the same kind as the furniture in your room.

3. Bright shelves to make a statement

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
For bedrooms that have two or more beds, one great way to separate them is with shelves. You could pick out simple shelves in a bright color to deck the walls.

4. Asymmetric shelves

The Jasmine Residence, Belal Samman Architects Belal Samman Architects Modern style bedroom
Shelves on either side of the walls of your bedroom need not be the same as this image displays. A pop of color should do the trick if uniformity in color and dynamism in furniture is what you seek.

5. Modern vibrant shelves

Residencia Valle Real, Spacio Spacio Modern style bedroom
A black backdrop can be used to make shelves of just about any color you like. If you are looking to make a loud, bold statement, then shelves like these should do the trick fro you.

6. Shelves for the study

Industrialne Zabłocie , MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio Industrial style bedroom
For rooms that have a study, a shelf can be fixed in so that all that you require is right where you need it to be.

See what's brewing with the professionals right here.


7. Right above the headboard

Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern style bedroom
To save space you can create shelves above the headboard. This adds a unique and elegant touch to the bedroom. Try picking out shelves that complement the furniture that prevails in your room. 

8. Shelves everywhere

Departamento KL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
For maximum utilization of the space made available to you, construct shelves in every nook and cranny you can find. Your very own personalized bookshelf could run along the ceiling of your house if you're up for it!

9. Minimalist

homify Classic style bedroom
For those of you who want a shelf to be a shelf and nothing more, then here you go! A single slab against a wall to place artifacts of your choice

10. Simple slabs

RESIDENCIA BSC, RM ARQUITECTURA RM ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom Concrete White
Rather than constructing an entire shelf, you could line up slabs of wood against the wall to act as shelves. Simple and elegant.

11. Dynamic shelves

homify Modern style bedroom
Multipurpose shelves can work in an environment where you require shelves for multiple functionalities such as a dressing table as well as a shelf for the study.

12. Uneven distribution

WSM Architects, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Modern style bedroom
Boxes of wood cut out to store your valuables could also be a nice choice for a modern room such as the one seen in this image. The best part about this design is that you can play with shapes and sizes according to your need. 

13. Picture perfect

homify Minimalist bedroom Wood White
Rather than hanging up paintings all over the wall, place them on a simple ledge that hovers over the headboard. From pictures to photo frames, just about anything can make its way here. 

14. Back to the basics

homify Eclectic style bedroom
Simple shelves that are embedded within a cavity in the wall can also make their way into your bedroom if you like.

For more on bedroom designs, look here.

