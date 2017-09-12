A well planned house with perfect color and lighting in Jamshedpur

Using the colors of royalty, the designers have decked this room with lush purple furniture. Although the design is simple, the effect is grand. The textured back wall is lit to show off the beautiful effect. The wardrobe and the shelves are kept to the side, so the room is anything but cramped. Instead of adding more full-sized wardrobes, the designers have added wall-mounted shelves, and drawers, which remain out of sight on the side walls. The lighting is just perfect to set the right mood for the room.

With such a beautifully decorated room, would you ever want to step out?