A well planned house with perfect color and lighting in Jamshedpur

This home is a treat for the eyes. Designed by the talented and skilled interior architects from Falcon Resources, Jamshedpur, this bungalow is a perfect blend of color and lighting. The combination of different color schemes in each room, along with well-planned furniture has created a home that is cozy and stylish. The designers have not been afraid to use a bold colour pallet, which tells us a lot about how the entire home is structured. Let us take a closer look at this residence.
A muted colour scheme leaves room for the interior architects to add other elements. We love how they have created a living room that uses earthy tones, for the most part. The bold red wall is the right pick to add some panache to the room. The artistic ceiling light arrangement is sure to make this living room feel more like a hotel. The placement of the shelves is impressive. It is unusual and will make you look at it twice. The designers have a put a lot of thought into how they can turn a simple living room into something extraordinary.
Hues of blue are often used to create a calming effect in a room. The overall blue theme complements the intrinsically artistic white ceiling very well. The whimsical car painting on the wall is unique and adds a nice detail to the room. The layout is simple, leaving enough space for the bed and other essentials. With the wooden finish bathroom door and bedroom door, the monotony of white and blue is effectively forgotten. This is simplicity at its best.
Using the colors of royalty, the designers have decked this room with lush purple furniture. Although the design is simple, the effect is grand. The textured back wall is lit to show off the beautiful effect. The wardrobe and the shelves are kept to the side, so the room is anything but cramped. Instead of adding more full-sized wardrobes, the designers have added wall-mounted shelves, and drawers, which remain out of sight on the side walls. The lighting is just perfect to set the right mood for the room.
With such a beautifully decorated room, would you ever want to step out?
Who does not love a Master Chef style kitchen? By using the right amount of red and white, the entire kitchen is transformed into a modern mecca of cooking. State of the art appliances, easy access shelves and ample storage are all necessities, which this kitchen is outfitted with. The stainless steel handles look gorgeous on the cabinets. To keep up with the theme of class and elegance, the backsplash has been kept minimalistic. Simple white tiles that can take the brunt of whatever it is that you want to cook! The stainless steel fittings are functional and useful, important aspects that the designers have not forgotten while creating an elegant kitchen.
Here are another home tour that might interest you - Adding dimensions to compact houses in Mumbai