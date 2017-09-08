A well-designed compact house in Mumbai

When you own a compact house in Mumbai, you want to make it as tasteful and elegant as you are, optimising space and creating the idea of seamlessness. The combination of white walls and wood panelling are known to have a remarkable characterstic of transforming the idea of space and create the illusion of depth. This is what Workz Services LLP, Interior Decorators and Designers have done with this residential unit. The result is a tastefully done up home space that any owner would be proud to flaunt.
The L-shaped white sofa in the living room spells comfort and style. It is cosily pushed up against the walls, with a view of the outside through the glass full length sliding windows. Perfect to relax in and take in the sights. The white marbled flooring adds to the idea of space.
The TV console in the living area is a work of art in itself. The shelves are kept to a minimum to create a clutter free viewing experience while the wood panelling with recessed lighting gives it a grand appearance. The blinds add a vintage touch reminiscent of ancestral homes, which nicely complements the textured wood.
The dark wood pooja unit fits into a little nook, providing a private space for the daily prayers. Brass idols or gold framed pictures would be nicely framed by this simple wood unit with delicate carvings.
This is a no-nonsense kitchen where every inch of space is smartly utilised. The wall tiles are ideal for easy cleaning while providing a stylish look. The storage cabinets under the work platform are trendy and practical.
The wardrobe in the bedroom is another example of utilitarian furniture being elevated to a work of art. The frosted glass side covering for the side shelves lend a modern touch. This is a well designed wardrobe that uses space smartly to provide for all the essentials that need to be stored away in the bedroom.
The dressing table is sleek and modern with efficient use of lights. The glass and wood structure is pleasing to the eye and can add style to any room. The shelves are also made of glass. This, along with the mirrors creates the illusion of a vast flowing space.
The bedroom is highly stylish and makes the most of the intimate space with a stylish headboard for the cot and interesting lamp shades. The side tables are also modern and quirky. A small divan provides for seating in the room and there are framed pictures on the walls that provide a touch of class. Sheer white curtains and thick blue drapes provide for the optimal use of natural light, suited to each mood.
