A classy residence in Bandra

This Bandra residence, tastefully done up by S M Studio, Architects in Mumbai oozes beauty and luxury. This premium home has everything one could dream of in terms of elegant living – whether it be vast and elegant interiors or marbled terraces and courtyards. The most premium materials and furnishings are used in the interiors and every little detail is an example of taste and class. Utmost importance is given to keeping the public and private areas of the house well demarcated with no intrusion of one into the other.
This view by night of the imposing façade presents the house in its most grand appearance. The subtle lighting higlights every nook and cranny in the most flattering manner without overpowering the surroundings with harsh light.
This is a private terrace in the house with elegantly tiled grounds that are perfect for a stroll or a morning round of yoga. The clean and powerful lines of the house are best framed in this visual with just a smattering of color from the flowers breaking the impression of a formal space.
The house makes use of design elements that blend the interior and exterior – for instance, frameless glass on the entrance that continues to the adjacent wall provides uninterrupted view of the lawn outside.
A comfortable waiting area is provided next to an office space within the house. The comfortable red sofas look comfortable and inviting. The low coffee table is a very classy touch.
This bedroom with wood panelled false ceiling and recessed lighting exudes grace and intimacy. The area is vast and only the bare minimum of furniture is utilised so as to keep the space free flowing. The chairs provide interesting accents while the bed area is kept discreetly hidden from the rest of the space.
This bedroom makes use of darker colours to make a style statement. It is the clever lighting ideas that really set the mood and ambience of the room. Some traditional designs are used on the head board panel that contrasts nicely with the otherwise modern look of this premium bedroom. The French windows add depth to the already spacious room.
The marble flooring is one of the key elements that contribute to the grandeur of this room. The dark wood panelling on the far side is another interesting design element.
The bathroom is another abode of luxury with classy fittings and contemporary design elements. The shower cubicle is spacious and trendy.
A white bath tub against the dark walls provides a glamourous niche for the bath area. Pebbles around the wet area gives a look of elegance.
