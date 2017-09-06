A comfortable family home in Lucknow

Even when you eat at home, it should not feel boring. The designers seem to have hit the nail right on the head with this layout. The wallpaper is very old school, which fits right in with the rest of the décor. The wooden tables and chairs are comfortable yet stylish. It is no wonder that the homeowners will probably want to dine in at all times.

Take a look at the awe inspiring house for more ideas - Glamour and glow: The perfect ingredients for a luxury home in Gurgaon