A comfortable family home in Lucknow

Interior designers & decorators, Manoj Interior Decorator have picked the perfect material for this home’s interior. Located in Lucknow, the bungalow’s design uses different types of wood. The end result is an extremely appealing interior design that seems out of the ordinary yet very eye-catching. The colour scheme used throughout is also very earthy and mild, which does not shock the senses. Instead, the overall décor seems soothing and very inviting. Let’s step inside.
The overall wooden panelling is straight out of a TV set, it seems. However, this is a real life kitchen in this bungalow. The drawers and cabinets are spread across the wall. However, to give this kitchen a unique look, the designer has dedicated one wall to installing open shelves that are perfect for displaying glasses or other kitchen knick-knacks. The state of the art appliances also find a home in this beautiful kitchen.
We love the layout of this closet. It is simple, spacious and yet seems to fit everything perfectly. Multiple shelves with different sizes allow one to stack clothes, accessories, shoes, and bags. For the more bulky clothes, rods are provided in four different places. Someone with a very active imagination must have designed this classy and elegant wardrobe.
Even though most of us want to experiment with the interiors of our home, we hesitate to do so because of what the end product might be. Therefore, assaying all those fears, the decorators have opted for a simplistic approach to the bedroom. A simple queen bed, a floral rug, and artistic curtains are all that this room has. However, the simple décor does not take away from the overall atmosphere of the room, simply because sometimes, less is more.
Keeping up with the wooden interiors, this living area is the epitome of perfection. The wooden TV unit covers the entire wall. The shelves on the side are perfect for displaying art pieces, picture frames, and even books if you want. There is ample space to store your TV accessories, gaming units, CDs and even games. But the best part is how the living room is consistent with the earthy tone theme.
Showcasing another angle of the kitchen, we see that it is not only tastefully decorated, but it is also open and airy. Sunlight is a wonderful thing to have in the kitchen and this layout is exceptional simply because of the windows. The marble countertops match well with the wooden décor.
Even when you eat at home, it should not feel boring. The designers seem to have hit the nail right on the head with this layout. The wallpaper is very old school, which fits right in with the rest of the décor. The wooden tables and chairs are comfortable yet stylish. It is no wonder that the homeowners will probably want to dine in at all times.
