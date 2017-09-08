A luxurious home in Gurgaon

It is not just about the furniture, the art pieces used are just as beautiful. The set of shelves on one side of this corridor is lit to show off the exquisite art pieces. There is nothing flashy displayed here, just some timeless pieces. The wall ahead features a beautiful piece of wall art. There isn’t a single corner in this apartment that is not decorated with care. The filigree ceiling is another addition to the décor that only magnifies its beauty.

