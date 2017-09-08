A luxurious home in Gurgaon

A peek into this apartment located at the Belaire’s luxury and elegance isdefinitely impressive. Designed by interior designers and decorators, 1POINTSIX18 in Gurgaon, this apartment is unlike anything you will ever have seen before. Modern décor, beautiful wall art, extravagant furniture, and an array of colours characterises this gorgeous apartment. Take a trip into an apartment that is more like a modern castle than a simple apartment. Let’s take a peek inside.
Looking at these lush aqua coloured sofas, we want to sit down and sink into it. Discarding the usual brown, cream and black, the designers opted to pick a very unusual shade. The single seater art deco sofas are also a clever addition. You can see the dining area in the back. The colour theme blends seamlessly in this area as well. The textured wall gives the appearance of real rocks. Dining in this apartment is no less than dining in a five-star restaurant.
As you step foot into this apartment, the first thing that will wow you is the beautiful wall. A combination of matte and metallic, the wall is a sight to behold. A glance upwards will show you the beautiful ceiling lit up by tiny lights. The entrance gives you an idea of how classy the rest of the apartment is going to be. It is not everyday that you come across apartments that are decorated with more panache and care.
Unlike other homes, the foyer is tastefully decorated and not left empty. The wooden and glass panels serve a dual purpose. They separate the living room and the foyer while making sure the interior décor looks beautiful. The mustard sofa and the printed cushion are tiny elements, but add a pop of colour to the space. The designer floor is also a key element in making sure that the apartment looks luxurious. Tiles with a preprinted design have been picked to give the look of a continuous floor.
It is all about the little things. The crystal chandelier highlights the tastefully decorated living room. As we move around, we can glimpse how each wall is decorated differently. Some use a combination of lighting, some use metallic art panels, while the other partition walls are kept plain to strike the right balance. The most striking piece of décor is the rug. Swirls of blue and white will invariably draw your eyes to it.
It is not just about the furniture, the art pieces used are just as beautiful. The set of shelves on one side of this corridor is lit to show off the exquisite art pieces. There is nothing flashy displayed here, just some timeless pieces. The wall ahead features a beautiful piece of wall art. There isn’t a single corner in this apartment that is not decorated with care. The filigree ceiling is another addition to the décor that only magnifies its beauty.
