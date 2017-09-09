Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and well-designed home in Jamshedpur

Justwords Justwords
Residential 2, Falcon Resources
When a living space includes your work space also, the décor has to reflect the mix of formal and informal; of efficieny and warmth. And that is precisely what Falcon Resources, Interior Architects, have achieved with this apartment in Jamshedpur that oozes style and modernity. The apartment is dominated by a grey, glass and wood palette with a well curated set of art on the walls and interesting curios on the side tables. The furniture follows a sleek and contemporary pattern while the fittings are stylish and tasteful. This is a home that a modern young couple would be proud to live in!

​Formal living room

Residential 2, Falcon Resources
The formal living area is sleek and trendy. The grey of the seating area is well complemented by the whiteness of the walls and the well placed bronze artefacts. The entertainment unit is as elegant as an accent wall in itself. The framed photograph sets a mellow mood to the otherwise formal look.

​Trendy workspace

Residential 2, Falcon Resources
The work space within this apartment is a reflection of modern, practical living. The formal furniture is off set by the decal wall decor that lends it an air of warmth. A treadmill with a full length mirror alongside stands as a testament to a healthy lifestyle.

​Classy dining area

Residential 2, Falcon Resources
The charm of the dining space lies in the clever use of wood panelling and concealed lighting that gives it a warm glow. A well-equipped bar sits ready for guests in a corner. The dining furniture is in keeping with the contemporary theme of the apartment.

​Chic designer kitchen

Residential 2, Falcon Resources
The kitchen in this house is not merely a space to cook food for the family. From the false ceiling with recessed lights to the grey colour tone, it blends easily with the rest of the apartment. The island unit in the centre is functional and great use of space while also being ultra-stylish. The hob and chimney being centrally placed provides great accessibility to all counter tops while cooking.

​Modular kitchen with latest gadgets

Residential 2, Falcon Resources
A view of the kitchen without the central island reveals great storage solutions and a great array of gadgets, all arranged in an optimal utilisation of space.

​Tasteful bedroom

Residential 2, Falcon Resources
The bedroom is a fully equipped living space with a cosy seating area and entertainment unit. The elegant wardrobe takes up an entire wall. The false ceiling with concealed lighting highlights the warm ambience of the room. Some accent pieces on the wall also add to the overall charm.

​Smart furnishing ideas

Residential 2, Falcon Resources
The bedroom is well laid out with a very modern cot and stylish side tables. The soft furnishing is also worth a mention with the cool and modern curtains, complementing bed spread and rug. A comfortable sofa is also placed in the room.

Join us in our next tour of great interiors! Let us take a look at another tour for more inspiring ideas - A small but well designed 2bhk flat in Bangalore

A stunning family home in Surat
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


