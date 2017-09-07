Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish home in Hyderabad designed for Rupees 12 lakhs

Justwords Justwords
homify
Loading admin actions …

Wish you could have a modern and comfy home without spoiling your budget? This project will surely inspire you! Minimalist and neat interiors, smart and space-saving storage solutions and sober hues make this residence a very convenient and inviting place to live in. Every room is equipped with clever hacks to keep clutter away, while the children’s room wows with its playfulness. Contemporary lighting and random creative touches are the added attractions of this property. And the interior designers and decorators at Urban Hospex Interiors in Hyderabad achieved all of this with a budget of Rs. 12 lakhs. How awesome is that!

Trendy TV unit

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black and cream make for a very trendy and bold TV unit in the living room. The printed panelling looks jazzy, while sleek drawers and shelves take care of storage needs.

Arty surprise

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A dark magenta backdrop and an artistic tree mural in green and yellow make this wall a stunner! It is a very lively spot in this home, and unique as well.

Sensible modular kitchen

Modular Kitchen homify Kitchen units Plywood Black Modularkitchen,Hettich,softclose
homify

Modular Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Rendered in simple yet classy hues of black and white, the kitchen looks smart and comfortable. It is spacious and well-lit to make culinary chores easy, while smooth cabinets store all essentials. Modern inbuilt appliances add to the convenience factor.

Classy in grey and white

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This large wardrobe with sliding doors is a very practical addition to this bedroom and saves floor area too. The white and grey colour combination looks very elegant, and the subtly textured grey panels add a hint of luxury.

Timeless!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Deep burgundy and white is the chic colour combination of this wardrobe. The sliding doors save space while you open and close them, and they are glossy enough to reflect light generously.

Sober storage

Wardrobe homify Asian style bedroom Plywood Multicolored Wardrobe
homify

Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

Light and dark plywood laminates come together to make this storage unit a very sober piece of work. Sleek steel handles lend a stylish edge to the wardrobe, while the dressing unit is incorporated smartly for a uniform look.


Cool wardrobe

Wardrobe homify Asian style bedroom Plywood Multicolored Wardrobes
homify

Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

Lightly striated patterns and the combination of cream and wood are the highlights of this contemporary wardrobe. Smooth finishing lends it an elegant appearance. There is ample space to store clothes, bed linen, shoes and more here.

Fantasy land

Digital laminates homify Asian style dressing room Plywood Multicolored Kids bedroom
homify

Digital laminates

homify
homify
homify

Mickey Mouse and his friends inspire the decor of the daughter’s bedroom. Bright colours like green, pink, orange and yellow lend life and hope here, while trendy storage solutions keep clutter at bay. We especially love how the study station has been combined with the wardrobe for a compact look.   

Take another tour - A small but well designed 2bhk flat in Bangalore

20 pictures of houses with flat roofs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks