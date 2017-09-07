A stylish home in Hyderabad designed for Rupees 12 lakhs

Wish you could have a modern and comfy home without spoiling your budget? This project will surely inspire you! Minimalist and neat interiors, smart and space-saving storage solutions and sober hues make this residence a very convenient and inviting place to live in. Every room is equipped with clever hacks to keep clutter away, while the children’s room wows with its playfulness. Contemporary lighting and random creative touches are the added attractions of this property. And the interior designers and decorators at Urban Hospex Interiors in Hyderabad achieved all of this with a budget of Rs. 12 lakhs. How awesome is that!
Black and cream make for a very trendy and bold TV unit in the living room. The printed panelling looks jazzy, while sleek drawers and shelves take care of storage needs.
A dark magenta backdrop and an artistic tree mural in green and yellow make this wall a stunner! It is a very lively spot in this home, and unique as well.
Rendered in simple yet classy hues of black and white, the kitchen looks smart and comfortable. It is spacious and well-lit to make culinary chores easy, while smooth cabinets store all essentials. Modern inbuilt appliances add to the convenience factor.
This large wardrobe with sliding doors is a very practical addition to this bedroom and saves floor area too. The white and grey colour combination looks very elegant, and the subtly textured grey panels add a hint of luxury.
Deep burgundy and white is the chic colour combination of this wardrobe. The sliding doors save space while you open and close them, and they are glossy enough to reflect light generously.
Light and dark plywood laminates come together to make this storage unit a very sober piece of work. Sleek steel handles lend a stylish edge to the wardrobe, while the dressing unit is incorporated smartly for a uniform look.
Lightly striated patterns and the combination of cream and wood are the highlights of this contemporary wardrobe. Smooth finishing lends it an elegant appearance. There is ample space to store clothes, bed linen, shoes and more here.
Mickey Mouse and his friends inspire the decor of the daughter’s bedroom. Bright colours like green, pink, orange and yellow lend life and hope here, while trendy storage solutions keep clutter at bay. We especially love how the study station has been combined with the wardrobe for a compact look.
