6 ideas to decorate your walls

Not only are high walls a visual treat, but they also provide a lot of space for creativity. However, once you are done with admiring the airiness they bring to a space, you should consider providing some relief to them, other than a regular staircase. Lamps and curtains should be fixed at a much higher level. Don’t curb your imagination while making decisions on how to decorate. High walls offer fantastic design possibilities, and you can’t achieve the desired effect with just plain and dull walls.
High walls offer the chance to create an attractive gallery or false ceilings. Since they result in lofty ceilings, it is also possible under certain circumstances to create a maisonette effect. Likewise, ornaments and accessories can make them look much better, as in rooms with normal-height ceilings. If you are looking for inspiration, keep your eyes open, especially when you visit old buildings, or those created by experienced interior designers, to get ideas on how to use high rooms to their full potential.
In contrast to walls in a room of an average height, shelves look more prominent on high walls that extend to the ceiling. Shelves are available in open and closed versions. Closed shelves allow you to design high walls without colour. If the entire wall is covered by a shelf, it does away with the need to use wallpaper or paint.
Open shelves can also be used to design a room. They can be installed on the walls of the room. Alternatively, they can serve as room dividers that can be tastefully illuminated and decorated with books or accessories. Such space divisions used to design high walls require little technical effort and offer a sophisticated look as well as additional space for accessories of various kinds.
High walls present extraordinary possibilities for attractive design. In addition to the usual decoration, which covers most walls, it presents the possibility to design high walls to influence the visuals architecturally. This can lead to admirable results, which can’t be seen in every household.
With relatively little effort, you can install an intermediate floor in rooms with high walls, and with the help of an expert, you can gain not only additional space, but also a good-looking room. It takes skill and intuitiveness, to create a unique environment in a room. While a range of materials is available to achieve this, firstly, you should orientate yourself to the design style of the rest of the room to ensure there is synergy.
Suspended ceilings always look very impressive. They give the room a classy feature, especially if the ceiling also has a unique design. A perfect way to decorate high walls is to hang a false ceiling that simultaneously opens up the possibility of incorporating modern technology and gadgets. Often, ceilings are suspended in different levels, resulting in individual layers that are visible as soon as one enters the room.
Modern households can benefit from a suspended ceiling, as it offers the perfect base for extraordinary room lighting. As with almost all individualistic designs, expertise is an essential element to make it possible. With little effort, a false ceiling can be hung using hooks and an elaborate installation with indirect lighting can be fixed to bring a cosy mood to the room in the evenings. However, lighting is not the only feature for using high rooms to their full potential. Depending on the original room height, ventilation and air-conditioning systems can also be installed in a sophisticated manner.
If all the four walls of your rooms have high walls, but the height isn’t sufficient for an intermediate floor, you can consider creating additional storage for your home. This way, the height of the ceiling is reduced. This can also be achieved by building an extra floor. However, if the ceiling height does not allow for a comfortable living area, it’s best to use high rooms create more storage.
After the ceiling is lowered and the wall height reduced, the new ceiling presents free space above it, which can offer ample room for storage that you can use according to your needs. Linking the higher level with an impressive staircase completes the design so that the room’s ambiance benefits from stylish, comfortable and safe access to your storage.
High walls are mostly characteristic of the historical architectural styles. If you are looking specifically for high-ceilinged rooms, it is evident that you are a lover of art and culture. Within the scope of such interests, high walls are a blessing because they offer a lot of space to decorate. It is not only about the how much you use high rooms for wall design, but also about how you these kinds of walls are decorated.
Real connoisseurs don’t focus on decorating with a large number of art objects, but rather on how the art is arranged. A special arrangement with different objects can be achieved only if each piece is accurately positioned, so that together they present the intended effect. High walls, of course, offer the ideal conditions for this. Additionally, unique lighting can also help to bring high rooms to their full potential, since bulbs can be placed in a more flexible manner.
Lofty ceilings are not always considered favourable, but you can design high walls to make them more acceptable. In addition to a false ceiling, which is an attractive alternative, other elements can be suspended from the ceiling. In most cases, light materials are used for such designs.
With just a bit of effort, for example, a wall-mounted room separator can be installed on the ceiling of the room, so that the floor space is free. Such a construction can also be equipped with additional functions. Indirect lighting can, for example, subtly illuminate the centre of the room, while the entire family lounges comfortably in front of the television in the living room. This design has the advantage of not needing to suspend the whole ceiling. Nevertheless, you get the visual effect of a lower ceiling as well as the room division.
