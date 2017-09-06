6 ideas to decorate your walls

Not only are high walls a visual treat, but they also provide a lot of space for creativity. However, once you are done with admiring the airiness they bring to a space, you should consider providing some relief to them, other than a regular staircase. Lamps and curtains should be fixed at a much higher level. Don’t curb your imagination while making decisions on how to decorate. High walls offer fantastic design possibilities, and you can’t achieve the desired effect with just plain and dull walls.

High walls offer the chance to create an attractive gallery or false ceilings. Since they result in lofty ceilings, it is also possible under certain circumstances to create a maisonette effect. Likewise, ornaments and accessories can make them look much better, as in rooms with normal-height ceilings. If you are looking for inspiration, keep your eyes open, especially when you visit old buildings, or those created by experienced interior designers, to get ideas on how to use high rooms to their full potential.