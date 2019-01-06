7 Vaastu tips to bring good luck to your home

Vastu Shastra is an amazing blend of science, art, astronomy and astrology. It can also be said to be an ancient mystic science or philosophy for designing the building that help to make our lives better. It literally means the science of architecture. It is the science of direction that combines all the five elements of nature: air, water, earth, space and fire and balances them with the man and materials of the house. The basic principle of vastu is to create a balance in the environment to make the house a home where we can find mental solace and also have the opportunity to enhance health, wealth, good luck and prosperity.

However, it is not a magic wand that could change your life overnight. It is a discipline that does affect your life, but gradually. Though usually the buildings are designed according to the principles of vastu, still there are a few basic vastu tips that we can follow in the decor of the house to bring in happiness and prosperity in our life.

We have compiled 7 simple vastu tips that can bring good luck and wealth in our home. Have a look!