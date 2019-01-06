7 Vaastu tips to bring good luck to your home

Vastu Shastra is an amazing blend of science, art, astronomy and astrology. It can also be said to be an ancient mystic science or philosophy for designing the building that help to make our lives better. It literally means the
science of architecture. It is the science of direction that combines all the five elements of nature: air, water, earth, space and fire and balances them with the man and materials of the house. The basic principle of vastu is to create a balance in the environment to make the house a home where we can find mental solace and also have the opportunity to enhance health, wealth, good luck and prosperity.
However, it is not a magic wand that could change your life overnight. It is a discipline that does affect your life, but gradually. Though usually the buildings are designed according to the principles of vastu, still there are a few basic vastu tips that we can follow in the decor of the house to bring in happiness and prosperity in our life.
We have compiled 7 simple vastu tips that can bring good luck and wealth in our home. Have a look!
A beautiful entrance attracts wealth and prosperity. According to the vastu, North or East direction is ideal for the entrance door. Keep it well arranged, bright and well-lit. The door should be preferably of solid wood. Avoid keeping shoe-rack or footwear here as it is believed to block positive energy from entering the home. Make sure to put the nameplate at the entrance.
If there is a wall at the entrance, don’t leave it naked. Naked wall represent loneliness especially if it is at the entrance. It looks sad and negative. Show your creativity and decorate the wall. You can hang the picture of the God or place a statue there; it all depends on you.
Health is wealth! You cannot be healthy without a good sleep. The bedroom should be arranged according to the rules of vastu. Keep the bedroom well lit with natural lights during the day. Let the fresh air flow into the room by keeping the windows open for at least 20 minutes every day. There should be minimum furniture and the colour of the walls soothing. If it is the room of a couple, keep a single mattress instead of double. It is the symbol of togetherness. Plan the bedroom in the south-west direction but don’t put the bed in the corner or pushed along the wall.
The vastu painting showing the scenic view of river, flowing water or goldfish on the wall brings good luck and wealth to your home and life. The larger the painting, the more energy it will attract. Plenty of fresh air and natural lights is extremely important in vastu practices. It brings in wealth and prosperity to your home. Make sure that your home gets ample sunlight and fresh air.
Bring home an aquarium and with it bring home positive energy. Aquarium attracts fortune and wealth. Make sure that the fishes in the aquarium are healthy, active, strong swimmer and always on the move. The constant movement of the fish will keep the flow of wealth energized. Keep the water well aerated and clean. The ideal place for the aquarium is the north-east position of the room.
Vastu shastra is all about balancing and adjusting the energies of the nature to bring peace and prosperity to your home and eventually in your life. Kitchen is the food factory of our home and it needs to be in perfect balance because the two opposite force of nature, fire and water, exist here. It is important to place the sink and stove in such a way that they don’t collide with each other. They should be as far from each other as possible. Avoid placing the both in a same line.
Sparkling clean glass of windows and doors attracts fresh and positive energy in your home and to your life. If you have space, create a small garden outside the window and have curved pathway or pave the path with pebbles and install a fountain. Keep a water fountain in the north-east part of your home and make sure that the flow of water is constant. Flowing water symbolizes the flow of energy and prosperity.
