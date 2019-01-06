Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Vaastu tips to bring good luck to your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
THEATRON, Voltaj Tasarım Voltaj Tasarım Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Vastu Shastra is an amazing blend of science, art, astronomy and astrology. It can also be said to be an ancient mystic science or philosophy for designing the building that help to make our lives better. It literally means the science of architecture. It is the science of direction that combines all the five elements of nature: air, water, earth, space and fire and balances them with the man and materials of the house. The basic principle of vastu is to create a balance in the environment to make the house a home where we can find mental solace and also have the opportunity to enhance health, wealth, good luck and prosperity. 

However, it is not a magic wand that could change your life overnight. It is a discipline that does affect your life, but gradually. Though usually the buildings are designed according to the principles of vastu, still there are a few basic vastu tips that we can follow in the decor of the house to bring in happiness and prosperity in our life.

We have compiled 7 simple vastu tips that can bring good luck and wealth in our home. Have a look!

1. Welcome home prosperity

Jaya & Rajesh Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cozy Nest Interiors

Jaya & Rajesh

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

A beautiful entrance attracts wealth and prosperity. According to the vastu, North or East direction is ideal for the entrance door. Keep it well arranged, bright and well-lit. The door should be preferably of solid wood. Avoid keeping shoe-rack or footwear here as it is believed to block positive energy from entering the home. Make sure to put the nameplate at the entrance.

2. The serene wall of wealth

hospital, A Mans Creation A Mans Creation Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A Mans Creation

hospital

A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation
A Mans Creation

If there is a wall at the entrance, don’t leave it naked. Naked wall represent loneliness especially if it is at the entrance. It looks sad and negative. Show your creativity and decorate the wall. You can hang the picture of the God or place a statue there; it all depends on you.

3. Bedroom full of happiness

Bedroom Interiors Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom
Preetham Interior Designer

Bedroom Interiors

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

Health is wealth! You cannot be healthy without a good sleep. The bedroom should be arranged according to the rules of vastu. Keep the bedroom well lit with natural lights during the day. Let the fresh air flow into the room by keeping the windows open for at least 20 minutes every day. There should be minimum furniture and the colour of the walls soothing. If it is the room of a couple, keep a single mattress instead of double. It is the symbol of togetherness. Plan the bedroom in the south-west direction but don’t put the bed in the corner or pushed along the wall.

​4. Painting the good luck

THEATRON, Voltaj Tasarım Voltaj Tasarım Modern living room
Voltaj Tasarım

Voltaj Tasarım
Voltaj Tasarım
Voltaj Tasarım

The vastu painting showing the scenic view of river, flowing water or goldfish on the wall brings good luck and wealth to your home and life. The larger the painting, the more energy it will attract. Plenty of fresh air and natural lights is extremely important in vastu practices. It brings in wealth and prosperity to your home. Make sure that your home gets ample sunlight and fresh air.

5. Swimming in the positive energy

Floating Aquarium London Aquarium Architecture Modern living room
Aquarium Architecture

Floating Aquarium London

Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture

Bring home an aquarium and with it bring home positive energy. Aquarium attracts fortune and wealth. Make sure that the fishes in the aquarium are healthy, active, strong swimmer and always on the move. The constant movement of the fish will keep the flow of wealth energized. Keep the water well aerated and clean. The ideal place for the aquarium is the north-east position of the room.

6. Peaceful coexistence

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Vastu shastra is all about balancing and adjusting the energies of the nature to bring peace and prosperity to your home and eventually in your life. Kitchen is the food factory of our home and it needs to be in perfect balance because the two opposite force of nature, fire and water, exist here. It is important to place the sink and stove in such a way that they don’t collide with each other. They should be as far from each other as possible. Avoid placing the both in a same line.

​7. Sparkling fortune

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Sparkling clean glass of windows and doors attracts fresh and positive energy in your home and to your life. If you have space, create a small garden outside the window and have curved pathway or pave the path with pebbles and install a fountain. Keep a water fountain in the north-east part of your home and make sure that the flow of water is constant. Flowing water symbolizes the flow of energy and prosperity.

If you are looking for more tips, click here.

How to make your bathroom ergonomically perfect
Which of these tips are you going to try? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks