9 mistakes that are lowering the life time of your air conditioner

Air conditioning is essential during the hot summer months, and particularly in areas where temperatures soar year round. Sometimes the overall lifetime of the AC reduces due to the fact that proper maintenance is not under way. To ensure that your AC does not burn out, keep in mind the following nine points.
It is essential that the filters of the air condition are cleaned out from time to time. This involves removing the outer casing and cleaning the filters removing dust along with linen that may have accumulated in them. Failure to do so would result in a reduction in the overall efficiency of the air conditioner.
Hot summer months are indicative of an increase in temperature, resulting in the resort to turn the temperature of the air contioner to its lowest. While this might solve the problem at hand, temporarily it leads to a number of unprecedented health related issues which surface when the temperature difference between the outside and the inside differ too much. Rather than lowering the temperature to its extreme, keep it at a moderate level.
The ideal temperature that the air conditioner should be at typically ranges between 25 and 27 degrees. What most people consider to be a real penny saver is to turn off the AC when they aren't home, only to use the turbo power setting upon returning to achieve quick and instant cooling. While theoretically this might sound like the perfect plan, in reality, it isn't so. This is mainly due to the fact that expecting a quick cooling down of the room requires the motor to work harder to produce the coolness that comes with the feature. Rather than this, wait for the AC to cool the room at normal temperatures.
It is important to give the AC for maintenance once every year to ensure that the motor and the pipes are taken care of before they are used full fledged. Typically a month or two before the heat starts to set in, the air conditioner should be given for service to ensure that it is of good use during the hot months.
It might add on to the aesthetics of a room to add curtains or blinds in front of the AC and behind, but refrain from doing so. This is attributed largely to the fact that this would obstruct the air outlets thereby preventing the room from proper ventilation.
Fans, either pedestal or ceiling help in the propagation of cool air to the nooks and crannies of the room. Not using them results in cool air remaining in the area where the air conditioner is.
Leaving the AC on when no one is in the room results in an unnecessary consumption of power requiring the motor to pump more cool air.
When you use the sleep option, the AC automatically turns off at some point in time when you are fast asleep. Ensure that the temperature that is reached at night is optimal for you body.
Heat sources are to be dealt with before you can expect 100% cooling from your AC. This includes the following:
* Protect windows with curtains or blinds to keep the heat at a minimal level.
* Do not leave the doors and windows open as this releases the cold air.
* Do not place the AC near the window or besides other appliances.
