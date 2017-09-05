10 great sun protection solutions for terraces and gardens

In addition to providing a comfortable seating corner, sun protection is an important feature that every garden must have. After all, you want to relax in peace, while keeping your head out of the scorching heat of the sun… at least most of the time. It is always more pleasant to enjoy coffee and cake in a cool spot. Today, we show you 10 great solutions, which you can use not only to keep away the sizzling summer sun, but also to provide a beautiful highlight in the garden.
Sun sails are becoming more and more popular due to their weightlessness and aesthetics, and because they offer a particularly innovative technology. The sails neither flutter nor flap in the wind, and they are quiet, making them perfect for sun protection on patios or terraces.
Solar sails offer a lot more than pure functionality as they are large-area alternatives to sunshades and awnings for providing sun protection in gardens. This extravagant double sail over the garden of a single-family house perfectly demonstrates the fact.
Sun protection veranda sails also come in bright colours, like this one in a bold red tone that brings an eye-catching element to the garden. You can contact a professional to have your sun sails custom-made to fit perfectly into your outdoor space.
Obviously, a solar sail protects from the sun, but some water-resistant variants, like the one in this image, also protect from the wind and rain. They can function as a canopy.
Here we see a sun protection solution, which serves as a cover over the seating area. The combination of steel posts and polyester cloth offers sun protection as well stylish design.
A list of solutions for sun protection in terraces would be incomplete without the classic umbrella. Here, we see a light cantilever umbrella, which is not as large as a solar sail, but is far more flexible.
Another traditional way to get sun protection on verandas and patios is with an awning. In this image, we see a particularly beautiful one in bright orange. The advantage is that an awning can be easily retracted.
This striking, trapezoidal sail protects a large terrace. It arches lightly and elegantly upwards, and thanks to the convex lines it protects an extensive area compared to a conventional sun sail. At the same time, the terrace floor remains completely free.
Whoever thinks that the sun protection solutions must always remain stationary is wrong. This cheerful yellow sunshade can be retracted, and therefore, is comparable to an awning. It can be extended or rolled back, as required.
This final picture presents an innovation for sun protection in gardens. It is an electrically controlled, retractable sunshade. The system is mounted on the pergola structure and can move in and out freely.
For more ideas on protecting your home from the heat, see 11 tips for maintaining a cool home during the Indian summer.