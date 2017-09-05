Your browser is out-of-date.

10 great sun protection solutions for terraces and gardens

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
C4Sun Sonnensegel LEBEN SIE SCHÖN. Indoor & Outdoor // Die schönsten Formen des Schattens – der Wohndesignexperte „derraumhoch3" hat sie - exklusiv
Loading admin actions …

In addition to providing a comfortable seating corner, sun protection is an important feature that every garden must have. After all, you want to relax in peace, while keeping your head out of the scorching heat of the sun… at least most of the time. It is always more pleasant to enjoy coffee and cake in a cool spot. Today, we show you 10 great solutions, which you can use not only to keep away the sizzling summer sun, but also to provide a beautiful highlight in the garden.

1. A lovely sun sail

Lower deck with sail
Karena Batstone Design

Lower deck with sail

Karena Batstone Design
Karena Batstone Design
Karena Batstone Design

Sun sails are becoming more and more popular due to their weightlessness and aesthetics, and because they offer a particularly innovative technology. The sails neither flutter nor flap in the wind, and they are quiet, making them perfect for sun protection on patios or terraces.

2. A double sail

​C4sun: Doppelsegel elips4sun
C4sun

C4sun
C4sun
C4sun

Solar sails offer a lot more than pure functionality as they are large-area alternatives to sunshades and awnings for providing sun protection in gardens. This extravagant double sail over the garden of a single-family house perfectly demonstrates the fact.

3. Colour splash

C4Sun Sonnensegel LEBEN SIE SCHÖN. Indoor & Outdoor // Die schönsten Formen des Schattens – der Wohndesignexperte „derraumhoch3“ hat sie - exklusiv, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration White
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

Sun protection veranda sails also come in bright colours, like this one in a bold red tone that brings an eye-catching element to the garden. You can contact a professional to have your sun sails custom-made to fit perfectly into your outdoor space.

4. Not just for the sun

Sonnensegel - Sonnenschutz der Extraklasse
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

Obviously, a solar sail protects from the sun, but some water-resistant variants, like the one in this image, also protect from the wind and rain. They can function as a canopy.

5. Stylish cover

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we see a sun protection solution, which serves as a cover over the seating area. The combination of steel posts and polyester cloth offers sun protection as well stylish design.

6. The Classic solution

Cantilever parasol Solero Laterna
Solero

Cantilever parasol Solero Laterna

Solero
Solero
Solero

A list of solutions for sun protection in terraces would be incomplete without the classic umbrella. Here, we see a light cantilever umbrella, which is not as large as a solar sail, but is far more flexible.


7. Awnings

Patio Awning Installation in London.
homify

Patio Awning Installation in London.

homify
homify
homify

Another traditional way to get sun protection on verandas and patios is with an awning. In this image, we see a particularly beautiful one in bright orange. The advantage is that an awning can be easily retracted.

8. Cutting-edge designs

C4sun: Dreidimensionale Beschattungslösung für Dachterrassen
C4sun

C4sun
C4sun
C4sun

This striking, trapezoidal sail protects a large terrace. It arches lightly and elegantly upwards, and thanks to the convex lines it protects an extensive area compared to a conventional sun sail. At the same time, the terrace floor remains completely free.

9. Rolling shades

Sonnenschutz mal anders
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Whoever thinks that the sun protection solutions must always remain stationary is wrong. This cheerful yellow sunshade can be retracted, and therefore, is comparable to an awning. It can be extended or rolled back, as required.

10. Pergola and textile combination

die Cubola
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

This final picture presents an innovation for sun protection in gardens. It is an electrically controlled, retractable sunshade. The system is mounted on the pergola structure and can move in and out freely. 

For more ideas on protecting your home from the heat, see 11 tips for maintaining a cool home during the Indian summer.

9 mistakes that are lowering the life time of your air conditioner
Which of these options will you choose for your home? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

