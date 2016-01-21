Cold outside? Get an outdoor fireplace!

Modern fireplaces are often used as a room divider. The fireplace can be set in the middle of a room, creating a space that can be used for a different purpose. It can also be constructed on the outer wall of a room that faces the backyard or the deck, and be turned into a two sided fireplace that can be enjoyed from both outdoors or indoors. Building an outdoor fireplace by yourself would be time consuming and call for a lot of patience. Once you have secured the permit to build the fireplace and decided on where to build it, you can go ahead with the next steps. First, you will have to excavate the area and then pour the footings into it. Next steps are, building the base and the firebox. Once you are done with the firebox, get on with the shaft that connects the firebox to the flue. After setting up the chimney build stone walls around it to give it a proper shape.

