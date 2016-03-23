A-Z About succeeding as an Interior Designer

Interior design is a growing career field where interior design professionals combine their creative talent with business skills in order to design the home of a client. If you constantly keep thinking of new ways to make your space look attractive, have eye catching home decor taste, you can become a perfect interior designer. Interior designing is creating a living and working space either as a part of firm or a freelancer. If you want to become an interior designer, it not only requires creativity. A formal education, training, marketing skills, business acumen is as important as creativity. You are suggested to hold a bachelor’s degree accompanied with a course in interior designing like drawing and computer aided design (CAD). For the students who want to pursue interior design as their career option and become successful, this is ideabook should put you on the right path.
It’s truly said that a picture says a thousand words. These pictures are going to be the reflection of your work. So do not forget to take picture of your latest project and compile them together in a professional portfolio. You can impress clients by talking all day about colours and textiles but you won’t be able to grab them unless you have a comprehensive portfolio of completed projects that demonstrates your experience in execution as well. It not only showcase your designing acumen but also reflects your dedication to your profession. In addition to the photos, add designs and sketches that you plan for variety of your projects. Additionally, many designers maintain an advanced version of online portfolios which can give a 2D or 3D overview of their designs.
If you are new to the field and have just graduated with an interior design degree, then you are suggested to build your portfolio by volunteering your services at more reasonable rates in the beginning. This is the best way to give your portfolio as well as your career a start. In your early days, you will also need to build a relationship with merchandisers and dealers for your projects. With constant determination, experience and good marketing, you will begin climbing the ladder step by step.
Marketing your skills and experience is very important to getting new clients and making new contacts. If you are passionate about your work, you don’t need any of it. There are a lot of ways by which you can make yourself stand out from a crowd of interior designers.Always be extremely professional in the approach and do your homework on the scope and limitations of the project. Always also ask your clients to recommend you to their friends and family members.
It has been projected that the industry is going to grow at the rate of 13% between 2015 to 2022. People are developing a taste for a good living spaces for which they will hire interior designers for better results. Research for your potential clients and get to know what they need. Get to know what they want and understand their taste so that you can give them what they want without them having to tell you. This is just one way to impress your clients. In case they stay far away, you can telecommute with them on Skype and impress them with virtual designs that can be easily made using a variety of software available. Competition is fierce and you will have to do all that it takes for you to get yourself noticed.
Although the opportunities in this field are very steady, it still remains a very competitive industry. The most recent statistics show that there are many firms becoming sustainable even in this uncertain economic condition. It might also surprise you that creative industries are also generating as much revenue as financial services. It is very important to get your work recognized early on. One imporatnt way is to have an online portfolio which showcases your projects and has reviews from your clients, this builds trust and helps new clients make a more informative decision. Upload your profile on our website where we highlight your work for prospective clients and also fetch you the right fees for your work. We make your profile functionally visible to all the clients by providing a marketing platform to your work. You can refer to the myriad professional profiles on homify. Professionals Musk Collective Design have displayed several projects for their clients and customers to view.
Never think that just because you are qualified in the field, you are superior to your client. Go with an attitude of acceptance and compromise and it will help you succeed. Do suggest your style and if they like and it and incorporate it with theirs but, never make them feel that you are taking complete charge. Always remember that it’s not about your style but theirs. Only then will you be able to put your right foot forward in the client meeting. Offer as many design solutions as possible to showcase your skills and acumen in the field and also showcase your previous projects through your portfolio.
