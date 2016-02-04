Dress your home with carpets and curtains

One of the first things to consider while buying new carpets and curtains is what kind of texture is one looking for and what kind of textures will suit the room. Since the floor, walls, ceiling and furniture are going to remain same, it is very important to select textures which blend in with the rest of the things in the room. If you have white cotton sofas and light coloured wooden furniture, you can opt for a beige wool carpet and chiffon or long curtains like in the room here to maintain the casual breezy feel. If the room has more formal wooden furniture a woolen patterned carpet and heavier silk curtains can set a more formal tone.