Dress your home with carpets and curtains

Do you feel your home is looking a tad bit dull? Do you want to enliven it up but don't want to burn a hole in your pocket? When people think of revamping a room they think of changing the furniture, the wall colour or even the electronics. But simple and cost friendly way to transform a room is to change the carpets and/or curtains. Bring in some colour and texture in your room by opting for new carpets and curtains and see a boring home get a new shot of liveliness.
One of the first things to consider while buying new carpets and curtains is what kind of texture is one looking for and what kind of textures will suit the room. Since the floor, walls, ceiling and furniture are going to remain same, it is very important to select textures which blend in with the rest of the things in the room. If you have white cotton sofas and light coloured wooden furniture, you can opt for a beige wool carpet and chiffon or long curtains like in the room here to maintain the casual breezy feel. If the room has more formal wooden furniture a woolen patterned carpet and heavier silk curtains can set a more formal tone.
Matching things is never a bad idea, so while buying new curtains or carpets you can choose to match them. Be it like this room designed by INSIGHT VISION GMBH, where the white velvet carpet is in sync with the white sheer curtains. Or you can go on a matching bender and opt for curtains and carpets which match the predominant colour of the room, be it a classic all white room or a girl's purple paradise.
Another great way to introduce new curtains and carpets in a room is to mix and match. Match a dark woolen carpet with light cotton curtains or try a jute carpet with chiffon curtains. Mixing and matching introduces more diversity in the room and while the carpet and curtain needn't match, you can always match them with other elements in the room. Like in the room here, where the beige-grey woolen carpet is matching with the woolen pouf, while the white curtains blend with the white walls and compliments the white bedsheet.
While introducing new elements is good, don't opt for just the plain old middle of the room or end to end carpeting. Place a carpet in front of your bed or study table or even below the dining table and see it transform the look and feel of the entire room. Also carpets needn't just be in the living room, introduce carpets in the dining area, bedroom, kids room or even a media room to make your home look more interesting.
Should your carpets be big or small? Should there be plenty of drapes or should just a couple of curtains stretch over the windows? These questions are best decided by the shape and size of the room, the amount of furniture in it and the look and feel of the room that you are hoping to attain. A subtle carpet in the centre of the living room with a coffee table on it works for a formal living room, while a colourful end to end carpet works better for a casual set up. A double curtain provides one with a formal as well as casual option. While a single layer of curtains is better suited for a homely room.
Should the curtains be light or dark? This is another question that you must tackle based on what are your priorities. For example if you want plenty of light in your room opt for curtains in a light colour and fabric, while if you want to block out the light because you live in a very sunny place, go for heavy curtains in dark colours with lining. If you want to make the room look larger opt for light curtains in pastel colours. While if you have a large space opt for stately heavy silk curtains.