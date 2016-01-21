​How to gain more space in a small kitchen?

A house wife spends more than half of her time in the kitchen. So, try making it a comfortable space for her. Adding comfortable chairs and tables which she can make use while chopping vegetables or for other various other activities is one way to make your kitchen a cosy space. Have good lighting in the kitchen. Put a small tape recorder or music system in the kitchen which she can play while cooking. This will make her regular cooking job more enjoyable. Warm kitchen decor will make the kitchen a welcoming space for everyone. If the person has a deep passion for cooking, hang posters of ingredients or make the kitchen look inspirational with recessed panel walls and cabinets. For a person who loves watching television, the kitchen should be remodeled in a way that the person is able to view the television while cooking. This brings in a level of comfort similar to the living room right inside your kitchen.If your kitchen is a comfortable space to cook; imagine the taste of the food cooked in there!

