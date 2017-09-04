6 ideas to furnish your home with a small budget

While one can’t buy good taste, it is possible to decorate a home to appear classy by following certain guidelines. To furnish an apartment classily, one needs to make it look as stylish as any professionally designed home, but of course a large wallet always helps. From exclusive crockery to fine curtains and designer classics for the bedroom, it is not easy to furnish with little money, and if one has a small budget, the selection is often very limited.
However, thanks to the current design trends, it is possible to furnish classily even with a lower budget. The trick is consistent minimalism: sparse, but deliberately decorated. Surfaces can also be decorated without spending too much. In lieu of filling up the space with accessories, a few carefully selected objects in the room often achieve a better effect. This article gives an idea of how to furnish with little money and contains valuable tips for creating a cheap, stylish apartment.
If you want high quality of life with a low budget, this tip on how to furnish with a little money is invaluable. Pay attention to details, because it helps you to enjoy your space again and again.
Typical details to which you should pay attention include, for example, carefully arranged memories such as photos or souvenirs from a holiday, which add a personal touch to a table or sideboard. Additionally, you can create an inconspicuous thread that runs through the whole arrangement to increase the attractiveness of an apartment – for example, an unusual arrangement of framed pictures, which merges diverse patterns into a common theme. Details such as this not only ensure that visitors will be delighted by the apartment, but also make residents feel comfortable in their own home in the long term.
If one closely studies the aesthetic ideals of modern minimalism, the practical advantage is clearly visible. As less money is spent on furniture and accessories, you can invest in a few, special items. These include, typically, furniture such as a beautiful armchair or a designer couch that will look absolutely eye-catching in a minimalist home. Other accessories such as lamps, shelves or attractive curtains can also be the special accessories in a room. Many of these items are available from vendors who sell replicas of well-known design classics at a lower price, which makes these luxury items affordable so you can furnish classily without spending a lot.
Another way to make a space special is to place art prints of originals on the wall. Either as unique pieces or as a part of a small series, they give a room a special ambiance. If you are looking for cheap and original art, you will often find it in exhibitions at art schools, featuring paintings, photographs, graphics and sculptures of young and undiscovered talent.
For more ideas on minimalist decoration see How to decorate your home with minimal furniture.
'Less is more' is one of the central principles of minimalism. This means that only by renouncing overly ornate decorations, can the true essence or beauty of a room emerge.
While earlier the concept of 'less is more' to combine minimalism and functionalism was a privilege only those with a higher income could afford, it has now established itself firmly in the broader market. Today, you can find many more pieces of beautiful furniture for little money. They do away with extra elements and seamlessly fit into modern dwellings thanks to their straightforward design.
Individual accessories, such as the sleek hi-fi system, the special sofa or an unusual dining table, are much more effective in a minimalist room than when they share the space with other accessories. For people who love accessories, it may well be worthwhile to exercise restraint when setting-up a home.
Some of the design-classics from the 20th century are incomparable, whether it’s the famous ceiling light or the unmistakable seating. The history of furniture design has many attractive creations that make life more beautiful. In a minimalist dwelling, these objects are given the space they need to look just as originally intended by the designer.
For this reason, however, it is also particularly important to first consider exactly which style fits into your four walls – the modern design by Charles Eames that uses an attractive mix of materials, or the rather cool approach of Jörg Utzon? Alternatively, would you prefer the playful elegance of an Alvar Aalto, or the functionality that designers like Jean Prouvé or Arne Jacobsen bring to home design? Of course, over the years these designs have caught the attention of many imitators, allowing you to buy beautiful furniture for little money. It is advisable to think about the different options beforehand to make the right decision.
If you want to furnish an apartment classily but cheaply, you should go minimalist. If you are moving into a new or recently refurbished unit, this is not difficult. You just need to be careful not to unpack all your boxes immediately. Instead, it is recommended that you unpack only the items you actually need in the new apartment. This way, you can slowly get used to the space and see what works before gradually setting it up. Often, with minimum details, fantastic effects can be achieved. A beautiful picture, for example, has a much stronger effect on a blank wall than between book shelves and decorative elements.
If you are already living in the apartment, then switching to minimalism is more difficult as it is not easy to pack away and store a part of your household just to introduce minimalism.
A fresh aroma or fragrance increases the quality of living enormously, and is an essential element when you want to furnish classily. For each room, there are different tricks to improve the smell.
1. It helps to dry wet towels outdoors in summer, so that the bathroom is spared from increased humidity and the unpleasant smell of dampness.
2. When you use fragrant soaps, it not only benefits the hands, but also adds a pleasant fragrance to the bathroom and toilet.
3. In the living room, on the other hand, it is recommended to place cut flowers or aroma oil diffusers. Another option is fresh lavender, which spreads a soothing fragrance.
4. To ensure the bedroom smells good, you should ventilate it every morning. Preferably, the bedspread and pillows should be aired out on the balcony or on the terrace, especially during the summer.
5. To avoid unpleasant odours from the kitchen, it helps to close the kitchen door when cooking, and to open the window or to use a suction hood to ventilate the room.
