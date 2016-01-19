​Stressful day at work? Make your home a place to relax

We all lead a life which is busier than ever now. Be it a weekday or weekend, most of the time is spent in our offices or on the roads traveling, much more than we spend in our own house. We are all living such a fast paced and frenzied life that it is high time that we slow down and make a concentrated effort to relax. For most of us relaxing doesn’t come anymore naturally to us and we have to force ourselves to really bend down to smell the roses. And amongst all this, a home which is chaotic and not organised is not an ideal place to relax. However, there are several ways to lift up your spirits by just doing the right things in your own home. By following the ideas below on how to create a relaxing home you can easily reduce your stress and prevent your anxiety.
Every home should have a particular relaxing area where the key function is to just relax and do nothing else. It should have a barrier between you and the other distractions of the world. For this purpose you don’t always need to set aside an entire room or a huge area. All you need is a comforting couch and that will do wonders to bring in a relaxing vibe. You need to locate a perfect spot for your couch which can be according to your preference, like the living area with the television or probably the balcony with a fabulous view. The spot needs to be out of the main household activity for complete rejuvenation. To make it long lasting, it is adviseable to go in for a dark colour and have lots of pillows to add to your comfort. The only rule for this is to use it for relaxing and nothing else.
The best form of relaxing is to sleep and for that you need the best bed ever. A bed should be the most comfortable piece of furniture in your entire house as your maximum time in home will be spent on it sleeping. The bed in your bedroom should be placed close to the window for a natural source of light and should ensure that comfort factor that every bedroom needs. It is advised to avoid placing it in front of the door or the passage area. The size and height of the bed can be selected according to your preference but a height of more than 55 cms is usually considered to accentuate the sense of comfort while sleeping. For full relaxation you can pick any amongst the upholstered or leather or patchwork headboards.
If you have limited space in your home, you don’t need to worry about its potential. A small space does not always mean limited potential. With a compact size and a great ability to perform the function of both a bed and a sofa, daybeds are a fabulous addition to the home. They are designed to transform that small space in your house into a comfortable zone, or a study or even as an extra bed. The main worry about creating or choosing a daybed is of how to decorate it. Whether it should be like a sofa or a bed. Depending on your utility you can go ahead with its decor accordingly. The main purpose of it is to reduce your stress and provide you with a relaxing area in a small space. You can add pillows and bolsters to add that sense of comfort and enjoy your evening tea or late night book on it. The daybed design shown above has been designed by Decorum, furniture and accessories professionals from London.
The most comfortable and private space in anyone’s home is the one where one can relax with no tension and stress. These few relaxing moments of the day should be cherished everyday when you can wash away all your worries. And this space in any home is definitely, the bathroom. To add to the comfort level, you can add a spa in your home bathroom. With the installation of a tub or a Jacuzzi you can remove all your stress. A spa is one of the best forms of stress reduction as hot water helps in calming down the body. To embrace your senses you can add warm colours and soft lighting. And to make your experience a more memorable one you can also install soothing music in your bathroom which will refresh both your body and soul.
When life is so sharp and demanding, we don’t need hard corners in our home to add to our stress levels. To create a relaxing atmosphere, we need to cut away from all the hard and sharp corners of our decor and give it a soothing touch. To do this, we need to concentrate on the textiles used in the house. All the drapes covering the floor, loose fitted slipcovers and lots of pillows all these bring a sense of comfort and ease to our space. Even the material of your sofa and couch can add to your comfort level if the fabric chosen is soft. A variety of soft materials in different patterns are there from which you can choose and experiment with different colours and sizes. These soft materials will create a soothing and rejuvenating environment in your home. The soft and fluffy materials will surely provide you with the requisite sense of relaxation that you may seek after a hard day at work.
Every home should have a relaxing corner where you can just sit and relax. The main function of that area should be to reduce your stress and free your mind from all the unnecessary worries. You can choose any area available in your home for this corner and it need not be a big one. That particular private space of yours can help you to get a solution to lot of critical issues that you are perhaps facing in day to day life. And if the chosen spot is in front of a beautiful outdoor view, then it will add to your soothing senses and will help you relax in a much better way. You should be able to enjoy your favourite activity here like reading, listening to music, dancing, watching a movie or playing video games. All you need is a good rug for the floor or a comfy couch with lots of pillows where you can lie down and relax. This relaxing corner will soon turn out to be your favourite spot in the house.
