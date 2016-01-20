6 tips to organise your house and keep it that way!

As a general rule of thumb, the organisation of your house should start in your head. So, prepare yourself mentally for the task ahead of you. Beware that you may need to get rid of a lot of things, and that getting rid of things you don't need can be harder than you think.

Prepare lots of boxes or plastic bags with labels on them to put all your stuff into sensible categories. Some categories you can work with are such as stuff used frequently , stuff used sometimes , stuff used rarely , and stuff never used . Items in the last two categories—stuff used rarely and never used, should either be given away, sold, or thrown away. Make certain rules for yourself before you start so that you don't end up keeping everything anyway.